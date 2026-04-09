April 09, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Responsibility was on Miller; that indecision cost Delhi Capitals a couple of points, says Bangar

Responsibility was on David Miller; that indecision cost Delhi Capitals a couple of points, says Sanjay Bangar. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Gujarat Titans edged past Delhi Capitals by one run in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar felt David Miller’s hesitation in the back end of the chase proved to be decisive, insisting that the responsibility was on the veteran batter and that indecision from him cost DC crucial points.

With two runs needed off the last two balls, Miller refused to take an easy single on the penultimate ball off Prasidh Krishna. It brought the equation down to two runs off the last ball, and Miller missed the pull on Krishna's slower bouncer and ran for the single.

But a brilliant under-arm direct hit from GT wicket-keeper Jos Buttler ran out Kuldeep Yadav, thus sealing a dramatic victory for the IPL 2022 winners at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. “You could sense how the situation unfolded when Vipraj Nigam came in. The game wasn’t going to be about Miller all the way, but once Vipraj was dismissed, the responsibility was entirely on Miller.

“Kuldeep Yadav handled that particular ball well and ensured Miller was on strike. Miller then produced a brilliant shot, a 106-metre six over long-off. However, there was a bit of indecision towards the end. Initially, he looked like he would go for the run on the second-last ball, but then decided against it.

“That hesitation may have cost Delhi Capitals a chance, because the game could have gone into a Super Over depending on how the final ball played out. That indecision might have ultimately cost Delhi Capitals a couple of points,” said Bangar on Star Sports.

Bangar also praised GT skipper Shubman Gill’s composed 70 at the top of the order, noting how his partnerships with Buttler and Washington Sundar, who hit 52 and 55 respectively, and well-timed strokes anchored the side’s charge with the bat.

“Shubman Gill’s innings was well supported from the other end, especially with Jos Buttler playing aggressively, which meant Gill didn’t get much strike early in the Powerplay.

“He was 8 off his first eight balls and had the chance to settle in. He then built two important partnerships and played key shots when it mattered, including sweeping Kuldeep Yadav for six.

“He was able to bat deep and play the big shots when required. That kind of innings helps settle any doubts a batter might have, and Gill anchoring the innings at the top of the order makes a massive difference,” he added.

--IANS

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