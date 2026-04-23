IPL 2026: RCB want to play aggressive cricket with both bat and ball, says Mo Bobat

Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Mo Bobat, the Director of Cricket at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), said the defending champions are aiming to play an aggressive brand of cricket with both and ball in every phase in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as they gear up to play their final home game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium against IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans on Friday.

RCB have registered four wins from six matches so far, but suffered a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals last week at home. “It’s a home venue in terms of city and stadium, but we don’t have much influence on the pitch. So it’s about the players assessing conditions quickly and adapting; that’s a key part of the game.

“We want to play aggressive cricket with the bat and ball. More importantly, we want to be brave, especially in moments when the game is on the line. If we can do that consistently, the results will take care of themselves,” Bobat said in the pre-match press conference.

Speaking of GT, who came into the match after suffering a heavy 99-run defeat to the Mumbai Indians, Bobat stated, “They’re a team we respect a lot; they’ve been consistent performers over the years. We don’t spend too much time categorising opposition. Our focus is on preparing well, understanding matchups, and executing our plans.”

Reflecting on the team’s position on the points table, Bobat said, “It’s pleasing to have four wins, but what’s been most encouraging is that in most games we’ve played the way we want to play. That’s how we judge ourselves. The table is still tight, so we’re not looking too far ahead; we’re focused on the next game.”

Bobat praised RCB skipper Rajat Patidar’s composure and decision-making under pressure. “We plan with aggressive tactics, but Rajat must make decisions out there, and he’s very good at that. One of his biggest strengths is how calm he is. Even in chaotic moments, he stays relaxed and backs his instincts, which is a great quality in a leader,” he said.

On the team’s preparation during a short break, Bobat said recovery and team bonding were key. “It was good to have a bit of space after the last game to relax and recover. We also got some valuable time with players who haven’t had much game time, which is important. Apart from that, it’s been a normal build-up leading into this match.”

--IANS

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