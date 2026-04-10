IPL 2026: RCB bring in Hazlewood for Duffy as RR elect to bowl in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

Rajasthan Royals made a change to their XI with Brijesh Sharma coming in for Tushar Deshpande, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru bolstered their pace attack by bringing back Josh Hazlewood in place of Jacob Duffy, adding experience and control to their bowling lineup.

Riyan Parag said the pitch was expected to be dry, but rain could leave early moisture, while stressing that his side has been clinical and focused on playing strategic cricket as planned before the tournament. Parag also noted he is content having less to do personally as long as the openers continue their strong form at the top.

"We are going to be bowling first. It was supposed to be a dry wicket, but it has been raining, and there will be some moisture on this pitch. We would like to extract the most from the pitch,” said RR captain Parag.

Rajat Patidar said the strong crowd support is making it feel like a home game for his side, while confirming that Duffy has missed out with Josh Hazlewood coming into the lineup, describing him as an experienced addition. However, just as he spoke, rain returned to interrupt proceedings, halting momentum after it seemed the weather had cleared.

“This is the first away game. Thanks to everyone. You are making us feel that it is a home crowd. We all love you. Unfortunately, Duffy misses out on this game. Josh Hazlewood is in the team in place of Duffy. Duffy also bowled brilliantly in the last two games. We know Josh is an experienced player. His presence will definitely put us in a good frame of mind,” said RCB captain Patidar.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood

Impact substitute: Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chouhan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma

Impact substitute: Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Ravi Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

--IANS

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