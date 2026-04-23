April 23, 2026 9:41 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Priyansh and Vaibhav already know exactly how they want to play the game, says Pujara

Priyansh Arya and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi already know exactly how they want to play the game, says India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara of Indian Premier League (IPL) batting prodigies. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The rise of fearless prodigies has been the defining theme of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with young Priyansh Arya and teenaged Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerging as the standout names. Both have consistently provided explosive starts in the Power-play, combining intent with maturity beyond their years.

Former India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara pointed out that the success of Arya and Sooryavanshi is because they know exactly how they want to play T20 cricket. “What stands out for me is not just the stroke play, it’s the clarity. At that age, most players are still figuring out where they belong, but Priyansh and Vaibhav already know exactly how they want to play the game.

“It’s not about reckless hitting; it’s about backing your intent without second-guessing. Vaibhav brings that raw, uncompromising power, while Priyansh gives you time on the ball that you simply can’t teach.

“Together, they’re redefining what a Power-play can look like, and more importantly, they’re doing it on their own terms. Obviously, they will continue to improve and grow, but what I am seeing at such a young age is very exciting,” said Pujara on JioHotstar’s ‘Champions Waali Commentary’.

The performances by Arya and Sooryavanshi have underlined five key traits – fearlessness beyond their age, a game plan which is tailor-made for T20 cricket, contrasting methods of brute power versus timing, fetching them big runs, the ability to shift gears, and staying original without imitating established stars.

Sooryavanshi’s raw muscle power has allowed him to clear boundaries with ease, while Arya’s timing and placement have produced equally destructive results. Both have shown adaptability in pacing innings when required, as seen in Sooryavanshi’s fifty against Chennai Super Kings and Arya’s measured half-century in a steep chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sooryavanshi has made 254 runs in seven innings, while Arya has amassed 211 runs in five matches. Umesh Yadav, veteran Indian pacer, also praised the young batters for being in a rich vein of form in IPL 2026. “There's no question about talent, but what separates these boys is their ability to adapt within the same innings.

“One moment they’re taking the attack on, the next they’re rotating strike, taking singles and doubles, assessing the situation before they explode again, that’s high-level T20 thinking.

“The fearless approach is just the surface; underneath that is game awareness, match-ups, and a strong sense of identity. They’re not trying to be like anyone, they’re comfortable being themselves, and that’s why they’ve become the standout young batters this season,” he added.

--IANS

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