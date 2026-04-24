IPL 2026: PBKS unbeaten run a product of culture built last year, says spin bowling coach Bahutule

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Punjab Kings spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has attributed the franchise's unbeaten run in IPL 2026 to the culture and values instilled by head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer from last year.

PBKS head into Saturday's afternoon fixture against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the only unbeaten side in the tournament, and Bahutule was emphatic in saying that the groundwork was laid well before this season began.

"See, I think it started from last year and the way they have played and operated on the field from last year. I think the culture which has been built by Ricky, the values which have been built by him from last year itself, have been taken forward this year. So the success of last year, whatever, yes, we didn't go further and win the finals.

"But I think that culture which was created, the same sort of values have been taken forward. Each one is understanding their responsibilities. With Shreyas being the captain and Ricky being the head coach, the collaboration is so good that we are very clear in terms of how we want to approach each game.

"I think all of us know that this tournament is quite a high-risk, high-pressure tournament. Yes, we started really well. We have been playing really well in terms of batting, bowling and fielding. But I think as a group we know that we have to take one game at a time and not go too ahead of ourselves and be as much in the present as possible and that's what we have been doing each game.

"One is understanding who we play against, what the opposition is, where we are playing. So all these points we just consider and move slowly and steadily in terms of each game. So now we look forward for the game tomorrow. It's an afternoon game. Things change in terms of adaptation. So small steps will take us to where we want to go," Bahutule said, while replying to a query from IANS in the pre-match press conference.

Punjab Kings' bowling attack, particularly in the death overs, has been brilliant in applying the squeeze on opposition batters in the death overs. Bahutule credited fast bowling coach James Hopes for the sharpness of the pace bowling unit, which includes Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett and Marco Jansen.

"I think with our Indian bowlers, with Vyshak, Arshdeep and obviously Bartlett, it makes a huge difference in terms of understanding how and what is needed for them in the different phases. In the second phase, obviously a lot of execution is important. I think in all the games till now, they have executed according to the plans.

"We try and keep it very simple. We don't complicate things and whatever the bowlers, all these bowlers who are bowling really well. Marco also can be used in any phase. We try and see how they can be used to their optimal in different phases and they have been responding really well. I think James Hopes, who is our fast bowling coach, he has done a wonderful job with all these bowlers. I think the clarity is so good that it helps them to perform better," he added.

Bahutule, who has watched Iyer develop closely over the years due to both of them hailing from Mumbai, described him as a natural leader whose composure under pressure sets him apart.

"I think he has been a Mumbai boy and I have seen his growth over a period of time. His leadership qualities are something which are special in the way that he is not only responsible towards himself but also to the 10 guys who are playing on the field as well as his collaboration with all the support staff as well as guys who are not playing is phenomenal.

"I think the rapport he has with each player and he understands them, he knows how to get the best out of a player on the field. He is somebody who is very calm and composed in terms of his understanding towards the situation. Once you are calm and composed, you obviously have clarity in your thought process and I think that is what he does.

"In a pressure situation, he knows exactly how to handle that. If any of the players by chance don't play to their potential that particular time, he will still make sure that he believes in them and calms them off and gets the best out of them. So I think he is very special. I think in the coming time, he will have some future as a captain as well," he elaborated.

Asked whether sustaining the winning momentum would bring added pressure, Bahutule, the former India spinner acknowledged that challenging situations lie ahead but backed the squad's depth to weather any storm.

"Yes, we will be under pressure at some stage. Like last game also, we batted first, which we hadn't done for the previous game. So yes, we batted really well. Moving ahead, we will be put into different situations where sometimes the batters might, you know, maybe we don't get a start.

"But I think we are so well equipped in our batting order that there is a depth in it. When it comes to bowling, again, new ball bowling is something which, again, it's good. But we need to improve on that. But otherwise, again, the mid and the death overs have been fabulous for us. So I think each department has its own understanding," he signed off.

--IANS

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