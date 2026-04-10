IPL 2026: Pace sensation Ashok Sharma not chasing speed record; wants to stay injury-free and play for India

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Over its 19-year existence, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has pushed to the forefront many unknown young Indian pacers who have wrestled with the speed gun and made a name for themselves. Ashok Sharma, Gujarat Titans' lightning-quick bowler, is the latest local-boy-turned-speed-demon who has caught the imagination of IPL fans, just like his peers. Sharma hopes to one day play for India, terrorizing batters in the international circuit.

From the likes of Kamran Khan in 2008 to Umran Malik in 2021-22 and Mayank Yadav a couple of seasons back. Some of them have blown the speed gun before injuries halted their progress.

The 23-year-old Ashok became the newest pace sensation to emerge on the IPL horizon when he bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2026 season on April 4, hitting a stunning 154.2 kph thunderbolt against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Ashok Sharma went past South African quick Anrich Nortje’s 150.9 clicks for Lucknow Super Giants, becoming only the second 150 kph-plus ball in the season.

In a media interaction on Friday, Sharma avoided answering questions on IPL speed demons that have faced away after hitting the 150 kmph mark on the speed gun, beset by injuries. He said if he keeps following his process, sleeps well, and eats well, he would be able to avoid injuries.

Sharma, who says that, unlike at the domestic level, the margin of error is small in IPL, is banking on following the processes diligently and consistently and says that will keep him in good standing.

"I want to do what I have been consistently following so far—such as sleeping on time and eating on time—is what I prioritize. If I have to go to the gym, I go; if I have to go to the pool, I go—these are the things I focus on the most," Ashok Sharma said in the media interaction from the Gujarat Titans base in Ahmedabad.

Sharma said he is not gunning for the record for the fastest record in IPL history -- which is 157kmph clocked by Umran Malik while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"No, I don't have any such thoughts in my mind—that I need to break a record. I’ve always maintained that I simply want to perform well for the team and play for India," said Ashok Sharma.

Sharma has a great mentor in the form of former India pacer Ashish Nehra, the Gujarat Titans head coach. But Sharma said, both of his mentors have told him not to think of the speed record but rather to concentrate on following the process and honing his skills.

Sharma, who has been with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals, for whom he was a bet bowler, before joining Gujarat Titans for Rs 90 lakh in the latest auction, does not depend on raw pace; he has a good back-of-hand slower delivery and a mean yorker. Sharma said these are his go-to deliveries.

"My 'back-of-the-hand' slower ball is quite effective, and I tend to take the most wickets using my slower ones and my yorkers," said the pacer who hails from Rampura, around 80km from Jaipur. His father, Nathulal, is a farmer, and Ashok is following in the footsteps of his brother Akshay, who put his aspirations on hold to help his brother live his cricket dream.

Now, with success coming his way, Ashok is keeping himself grounded and says he is not getting carried away by fame. What is keeping him on the ground is the support from his family.

"As for my family, their perspective hasn't really changed at all. To them, I am the same person as before, and I remain the same person now. There isn't really any difference; they treat me the same way. Regarding friends and relatives, if someone is doing well, they go, 'Wow! Amazing!' But if someone isn't doing anything at the moment, they’ll say things like, "What is he even doing? He’s not doing anything at all!'—that sort of attitude. As for support—whatever support I can provide... whatever support people ask of me—I am doing my best to provide it," said Sharma.

As of now, Ashok has only one aim: to capitalise on whatever opportunities he gets and go on to play for India.

"There have been many changes in life since the day I joined IPL. But my only goal for the future is to play for India," said Sharma.

--IANS

bsk/