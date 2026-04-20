IPL 2026: 'One team owner did indulge in this type of practice (black magic)': Lalit Modi

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has dismissed a viral letter as fake, where it alleged ‘black magic’ was performed during the Chennai Super Kings–Sunrisers Hyderabad clash.

At the same time, Modi said similar claims have surfaced in the past. The controversy began with a video from the match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where a fan was shown performing a ‘lemon trick’ shortly before CSK batter Shivam Dube was preparing to face SRH pacer Sakib Hussain.

The footage was followed by an unverified complaint letter from CSK circulating online. “Seems fake this time. But one team owner did indulge in this type of practice,” Modi wrote on his ‘X’ account on Monday.

“I remember I posted some team owner doing this to the opposing team. By doing exactly this themselves in opposing team dressing room. I even alerted the opposing team owners about this way back in 2011 season - when it happened and I got an alert with concrete proof. I will reveal all these type of activities conducted by whom in the movie / TV series as decided by my team to disclose,” he added.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the IPL authorities or franchises regarding the authenticity of the letter or the alleged act. Chasing 195, CSK raced to 76 in the power-play before SRH clawed back with disciplined bowling. Momentum shifted as CSK faltered, and despite a tense finish, SRH held their nerve to win by ten runs.

SRH will now take on Delhi Capitals at their home venue on Tuesday, while five-time champions CSK prepare to take on Mumbai Indians in a high-octane clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

--IANS

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