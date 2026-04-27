April 27, 2026 10:05 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Keshav Maharaj as replacement for Mitchell Santner

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Keshav Maharaj as replacement for Mitchell Santner

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Five-time winner Mumbai Indians have signed South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the ongoing 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, due to the injury he sustained on his left shoulder in the previous match.

"Mumbai Indians have confirmed the signing of South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026, due to the injury he sustained on his left shoulder in the previous match," the Mumbai Indians informed in a statement on Monday.

Mumbai Indians wish Santner a full recovery and look forward to seeing him back in action soon, the statement said.

Maharaj is one of South Africa's most experienced spinners across all formats. The left-arm bowler with sharp control and the ability to build sustained pressure has been a consistent presence in the Proteas setup since his international debut in 2016. He was selected for South Africa's 2021 T20 World Cup squad without having played a single T20 international, debuted as captain against Sri Lanka, and took a wicket with his very first delivery in the format

A captain for the national team and in franchise cricket, Keshav, in his last 30 T20 matches, has taken 31 wickets with a best of 3 for 15," the release said.

Mumbai Indians welcomed Keshav to the Blue and Gold brigade, claiming his hunger, his craft, and his experience make him exactly the kind of cricketer this team thrives on, adding to his values, discipline, and ability to operate under pressure.

Santner has played four matches for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 so far, claiming five wickets for 125 runs.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Piyush Goyal explores avenues for exporters to leverage various FTAs

Piyush Goyal explores avenues for exporters to leverage various FTAs

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe could miss rest of season with a muscle injury. Photo credit: Real Madrid/FC

Football: Mbappe could miss rest of season with a muscle injury (ld)

Rights body urges Pakistani authorities to release ‘arbitrarily detained’ activists from PoGB (File Image)

Rights body urges Pakistani authorities to release ‘arbitrarily detained’ activists from PoGB

Bangladesh faces renewed militancy concerns amid recent arrests: Report (File image)

Bangladesh faces renewed militancy concerns amid recent arrests: Report

Honour killings in Pakistan expose deep-rooted impunity and weak enforcement: Report (File Image)

Honour killings in Pakistan expose deep-rooted impunity and weak enforcement: Report

Veteran film and TV actor Bharat Kapoor passed away at 80

Veteran film and TV actor Bharat Kapoor passed away at 80

Pakistan's attempts to position itself at centre of US–Iran diplomacy resemble PR exercise (File Image)

Pakistan's attempts to position itself at centre of US–Iran diplomacy resemble PR exercise

Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar sizzle as Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowl out listless Delhi Capitals for just 75 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar sizzle as RCB bowl out listless DC for just 75

Russia furious over German lawmaker's meeting with banned Chechen leader in Ukraine (File Image)

Russia furious over German lawmaker's meeting with banned Chechen leader in Ukraine

'One thing we’ve enjoyed about coaching is their appetite to get better', says PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'One thing we’ve enjoyed about coaching is their appetite to get better', says PBKS assistant coach Haddin