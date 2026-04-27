IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Keshav Maharaj as replacement for Mitchell Santner

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Five-time winner Mumbai Indians have signed South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of the ongoing 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, due to the injury he sustained on his left shoulder in the previous match.

"Mumbai Indians have confirmed the signing of South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for Mitchell Santner, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026, due to the injury he sustained on his left shoulder in the previous match," the Mumbai Indians informed in a statement on Monday.

Mumbai Indians wish Santner a full recovery and look forward to seeing him back in action soon, the statement said.

Maharaj is one of South Africa's most experienced spinners across all formats. The left-arm bowler with sharp control and the ability to build sustained pressure has been a consistent presence in the Proteas setup since his international debut in 2016. He was selected for South Africa's 2021 T20 World Cup squad without having played a single T20 international, debuted as captain against Sri Lanka, and took a wicket with his very first delivery in the format

A captain for the national team and in franchise cricket, Keshav, in his last 30 T20 matches, has taken 31 wickets with a best of 3 for 15," the release said.

Mumbai Indians welcomed Keshav to the Blue and Gold brigade, claiming his hunger, his craft, and his experience make him exactly the kind of cricketer this team thrives on, adding to his values, discipline, and ability to operate under pressure.

Santner has played four matches for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 so far, claiming five wickets for 125 runs.

--IANS

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