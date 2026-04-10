April 10, 2026 4:54 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Mukul is a real athlete; he runs between the wickets like Kohli, opines Langer

IPL 2026: Mukul is a real athlete; he runs between the wickets like Kohli, opines Langer

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has hailed young batting sensation Mukul Choudhary, calling him a ‘great athlete’ with a ‘sharp brain,’ comparing his game sense and elite running between the wickets to that of the legendary Virat Kohli.

Choudhary’s match-winning unbeaten 54 off 27 balls, laced with seven sixes and two fours, against KKR has propelled him into the spotlight. “What I love the most is that he is a real athlete, and the way he runs between the wickets is elite. It is like how Virat runs between the wickets, but the other thing about him is his game sense.

“We have had some practice games, and the way he talks about the game is like he has been playing 300 matches. So, he has got some power, he is a great athlete, and he has got a sharp brain. He has a very curious mind and wants to get better. He went away and worked on the short ball. We have been doing drills with him every day, and then it came out in practice and in the game,” said Langer on JioHotstar.

He also revealed how their team analyst Shrinivas Chandrashekaran was crucial in getting Choudhary on board. “We saw him at a training camp a few months ago. There is so much talent in this country. A real big shout-out goes to Shrinivas, our data analyst, who said, ‘Coach, we have got to get this kid.’

Asked about his thought process when LSG were needing 54 runs required off the final 24 balls, Langer said, “I was probably thinking about what I was going to say to our players. I thought we bowled brilliantly on this wicket; we were outstanding.

“I actually jotted that down, and regardless of whether we win or lose, our bowling was excellent, and our fielding was elite as well. So, I was really pleased with that, but we also talked about taking responsibility, and we saw a 22-year-old kid taking responsibility; what an effort it was.”

Langer believes that pulling off such a heist early in the tournament acts as a ‘magic tonic’ for team morale. “If you win the close ones, you get that little bit of belief, don’t you? It doesn’t matter whether you do it with the ball or with the bat, these tight wins are like a magic tonic. So, hopefully, it is a bit of a confidence booster that we like at the start of the season, and we have got a lot of upside left in our game as well.”

--IANS

nr/bc

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