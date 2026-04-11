IPL 2026: ‘May that continue for as long as you want,’ says Suryakumar on Rohit’s 15-year-long association with MI

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) India’s T20I captain and batting ace Suryakumar Yadav had some thoughtful words for former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who completed 15 years with the franchise, as he wished the veteran opener a long association with the team while also congratulating him on the achievement.

“It's a fantastic achievement, 15 years playing for one franchise. Also, I remember, before entering this dressing room, I made my debut in first-class cricket when you were around, in 2010-11. And then I came here in 2011, though the first three years with the Mumbai Indians were very electrifying. Couldn't get a lot of time to spend with you on the field, off the field also.

“But then, when I came back in 2018, it was a wonderful journey till now. And as Polly says, may long that continue for as long as, as long as you want to. We're very excited. I think 15 years is an incredible achievement. Congratulations,” said Surya in a video shared by the franchise across social media platforms.

Rohit began his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with the Deccan Chargers in 2008 but moved to MI in 2011, a transfer strongly endorsed by the then-captain Sachin Tendulkar. He made his MI debut on April 10, 2011, against Delhi Daredevils (now named Delhi Capitals) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, scoring an unbeaten 27, sharing a match-clinching partnership with Tendulkar in a dominant eight-wicket win.

After taking over the leadership reins from Ricky Ponting, Rohit led the franchise to five IPL titles, with the first one coming in the veteran’s maiden captaincy outing in 2013. Thereafter, MI clinched four more titles in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Rohit’s teammates at MI this season, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya, and the team’s former all-rounder and current batting coach Kieron Pollard also congratulated the 38-year-old, reflecting on his contributions as both a captain and a mentor to younger players.

--IANS

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