IPL 2026: ‘Makes my life very easy,’ says Gill of bowlers’ performance after win over LSG

Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill credited his bowlers for setting up the team’s seven-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday, highlighting their discipline in both the powerplay and middle overs as the key to restricting the opposition.

“The way we bowled in the powerplay was very impressive. And I think how we kept the pressure in the middle overs was also tremendous by the bowlers. Makes my life very easy, you know,” Gill said, praising the collective effort.

He reserved special praise for Rashid Khan, underlining his ability to turn games in GT’s favour. “The way he's bowling at the moment, Rashid, getting us back in the game every time, you know, another bowler is under pressure. So makes my life very easy. Gets the wicket, gets the dot balls, and it's very hard to hit him,” he added.

Gill also reflected on the importance of sticking to basics, especially in the early stages of an innings. “I think in the first six overs, it's all about, it's very difficult to do the simple things because you might sometimes get much ahead in the game. So it's important to come back and realise, you know, what are the simple things that I need to do right now in the moment,” he noted.

Explaining how Gujarat regained control, the 26-year-old pointed to disciplined execution from his bowlers. “And I think in this match, he did that really well. The first over that he bowled was spot on. And then in the third over, how he kept his length and did the simple things and that got us back in the game, how Siraj bowled and even, I think, how KG went for a few runs. But I think he was spot on with his length. He was a little bit unlucky. Few played on and a few good shots, but that happens in a T20 game,” he said.

The GT skipper admitted that the team conceded slightly more than they would have liked at the death. “Yeah, it wasn't easy. You know, in the last, I think, two or three overs, we went for a little bit more, especially in the back end of the innings. I felt we gave like 10 runs extra how where we were in the game with them six or seven down. But definitely we would have taken at the start of the innings, we would have taken 160 on this wicket,” Gill explained.

On his own form, Gill expressed satisfaction after continuing his run-scoring streak alongside Jos Buttler. “Definitely very happy. Back-to-back 50s for me and Jos, for both of us. So definitely looking in good touch,” he added.

With both batters finding form and the bowlers delivering consistently, the 2022 champions appear to be building strong momentum in the tournament.

--IANS

vi/