IPL 2026: LSG pace bowling setup 'very healthy', aligning them with team’s needs the biggest challenge, says Arun

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Bharat Arun shaped India's fast-bowling unit across two stints as the side’s bowling coach and helped them achieve memorable Test wins, especially in overseas conditions. As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 begins on March 28, Arun has now taken on a new challenge as the bowling coach of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Drawn to join LSG by a pace bowling attack that has an exciting Indian presence, Arun feels they are good enough to represent the country. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Arun spoke about joining LSG, the depth of Indian pace talent, his coaching style, the challenge of managing pacers who are returning from injuries, and more. Excerpts: -

Q. What was it about LSG’s vision that convinced you to move on from your role in KKR after four years?

A. Well, one thing is definite: I had a much better role than I had in KKR to play here, and also the fact that, from the fast-bowling perspective, exciting Indian fast bowlers are here. We have more than half a dozen really talented Indian fast bowlers.

Anybody can play for the country as well -- so that is the kind of talent that we have. To be able to guide this talent and help them achieve their potential is a big challenge for me. I love challenges, and this is very exciting and challenging, so that's why I shifted from KKR to Lucknow.

Q. Rishabh Pant recently said in a video for the broadcasters that bowlers ‘trust you and open up to you.’ In a franchise setup where you only have a few months with them, how quickly do you need to build that trust, and what’s your way of doing it?

A. See, that is the biggest challenge for any coach. You can only begin coaching once you begin with that trust. You have to connect with people, so you can only coach after you connect. So, I feel my strength is that I quickly connect with people. Everyone is different - every player is different. Their mindsets, dreams, they are all different.

So, how soon I understand their mindsets helps me to connect better with them, and that connection works. Once the connection is made and coaching becomes- I wouldn't say simple, as coaching is a lot more – but you can bring a lot more to the table for a player to achieve his potential.

Q. On paper, LSG’s pace attack looks strong with Shami, Nortje, Mayank, Mohsin, Avesh, Arjun, Naman, Prince, and Akash. But most of them are coming back after having injuries. How do you manage workloads when some of them have had fragile fitness in the past?

A. Well, I know that most of them are all coming from injuries, and that's why we had a pre-season camp about a month before we assembled in Lucknow, and that was to assess where they were at that point in time. Managing the fast-bowling workload is not only my job - it's also three of us together -- the physiotherapist, the strength and conditioning expert, and myself.

All of us together understand what the requirements of a bowler are, his physical state, and his conditions, and then we assign programs to them. So they have been extremely helpful to me, and I can say that probably most of them who went through injuries and were not so fit before have come back fit for this season.

Q. With Mayank Yadav returning from a long injury lay-off, what’s the biggest psychological hurdle for a young fast bowler in that situation, and how do you help them overcome it based on your past coaching experience?

A. Well, yes, definitely. Mayank has not bowled for nearly two years now, and somebody who can bowl 150-plus going through a series of injuries and to be out of the game for two years - it's not easy to come up.

One thing is that he cannot straightaway look to be 150-plus. That comes with confidence -- even right now he's bowling with a very good rhythm, and he's bowling close to 140, which I feel is a very healthy pace. If he can work more and more on his execution, pace is something that would come as he gains more confidence.

Q. You’ve had a long association with Mohammed Shami in the Indian team. Now being reunited at LSG, how has it been for you to work with him again?

A. Well, Shami and I share a special bond, and we've been together in the Indian team for seven years. I knew Shami even before that, and so that has only strengthened our bond. For me, working with Shami, I know what he brings to the table - he’s probably one of the best and better bowlers in world cricket today. It's very exciting for me to be working with Shami again.

Q. You’ve coached India’s fast bowlers across two stints. What’s the biggest difference between working with pacers in the IPL and in a longer international cycle?

A. Well, I wouldn't look at this coaching thing only as a two-month period. It is a relationship that I take into even much later after the IPL. Yes, of course, IPL is a very important tournament for us, but most of these bowlers are going to be with us throughout the year, and I am available to work with them throughout the year whenever they are ready, and so I think that is what becomes very important.

Q. Your role at LSG also extends to scouting and year-round development. How much of a difference can that continuity make for youngsters like Prince and Akash, who are still finding their feet?

A. Well, as I said, they are all very exciting bowlers, and they need to be constantly monitored. Fast bowling skill - if you look at so many different fast bowlers, everyone's actions are different, but the basics of the game have remained the same. As a coach, my challenge is to understand what style every bowler comes from, understand the styles, and bring them as close to the basics as possible.

So it is a constant process of evolving not only technically, but also tactically, for the bowlers to learn new balls which they can execute well. IPL is the time to understand and stick to your strengths. After the IPL, we could probably work on a few other things that would make them better bowlers.

Q. LSG’s pace unit struggled in 2025, but after trades and the auction, the attack looks stronger. How confident are you about both the young and experienced pacers delivering their best this season?

A. Well, it's a combination of experience. If you look at Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Shami, they bring in a lot of experience. Prince Yadav has done extremely well. Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan are all exciting talents, while Naman Tiwari, Akash Singh, and Arjun Tendulkar are also there.

So if you look at the entire pace bowling setup, it's very, very healthy, and each one is unique and different, and thereby, how soon we get them to align with what the team wants and get the best out of them will be the biggest challenge.

--IANS

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