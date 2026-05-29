IPL 2026: Line and length key on ‘tennis-ball bounce’ wicket in New Chandigarh, says Rabada

New Chandigarh, May 29 (IANS) Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada, holder of the Purple Cap with 28 scalps, said bowling against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium was about sticking to line and length and adjusting to the ‘tennis ball bounce’ on offer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

RR, powered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 96, Ravindra Jadeja’s attacking 45, and Donovan Ferreira’s late blitz of 38 not out, have set GT a daunting target of 215 if they are to enter the IPL 2026 final, where they will face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Both GT and RR are aiming to enter their third IPL final.

“I think there was a little bit (of help) in that wicket. It’s got some tennis ball bounce. So, trying to hang as much as possible in and around that area, and then adjust accordingly. That’s always key, bowling is about line and length. The more you miss your line and length, the more you decrease your chances of getting a wicket.

“So that’s what I tried to do – just be consistent. That’s what we tried to do on this wicket. See what it offers, and then adjust accordingly and use your instincts as you go along,” said Rabada, who also bagged the prized scalp of Sooryavanshi, in a mid-innings chat with the broadcasters.

Asked whether the pitch was slightly double‑paced, Rabada replied, “Not too much. I think the ball is coming onto the bat quite decently. They scored 214 runs, so that tells you that the ball is coming on pretty decently. But you still have to bat well. You still have to form some good partnerships, and then that’s the way to chase this total.”

--IANS

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