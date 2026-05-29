May 29, 2026 11:04 PM हिंदी

Indian mission in Toronto working on transporting mortal remains of killed student

Indian mission in Toronto working on transporting mortal remains of killed student (File Image)

Ottawa, May 29 (IANS) The Indian Consulate in Toronto on Friday expressed its condolences at the passing of Vidhi Megha, an Indian student who was killed in the Niagara region on May 15, expressing its full support and assistance to the deceased's family.

“The Consulate is deeply saddened to learn about the death of an Indian international student, Vidhi Megha, in St Catherine, Niagara. We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and solidarity on this tragic loss,” the Consulate wrote on X.

“The Consulate is in touch with the family members in India and Canada and also the funeral home, and is providing all support and assistance to the family, including for transportation of the mortal remains to India,” it added.

According to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NPRS), uniform officers responded to a home in the area of Lakeshore Road and Lake Street in the City of St Catharines for reports of two people without vital signs on May 15.

Officers located a 23-year-old Vidhi Kalpeshkumar Megha deceased within the residence, and the Homicide Unit has taken charge of the investigation, the NRPS stated.

An adult male was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening.

Back home in Gurajat's Anand, Vidhi’s father told IANS on Thursday that “She had been there for four years. I came to know about it yesterday from the local police station. I was informed that she had died. I sent an official email to my relatives.”

“The investigation has begun. A drug dealer came to collect money. She fought with him and refused to pay. He attacked her with a knife. I have a request to the government: my daughter’s body should be sent to India as soon as possible,” he added.

On May 18, Detectives of NRPS arrested 40-year-old Joshua St Omar of St Catharines, charging him with second-degree murder.

–IANS

ksk/as

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