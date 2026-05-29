Golf: Diksha Dagar shines with opening 67, moves into tied second at Jabra Ladies Open

Évian-Les-Bains (France), May 29 (IANS) India’s Diksha Dagar made a strong start to her campaign at the Jabra Ladies Open golf championship with a superb 4-under 67 that placed her tied second after the opening round in France.

The two-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner shared second place with England’s Hannah Screen and Hannah Burke, just one shot behind Norway’s Dorothea Forbrigd, who carded a 5-under 66 to lead the field. Diksha, chasing her third LET title and first since 2023, produced one of her best rounds at the Evian Resort Golf Club with five birdies against a lone bogey.

Reflecting on her impressive start, Diksha said she was pleased to finally feel comfortable on a course that had troubled her in previous years.

“I’m glad I started pretty well today, and it was also a calming day,” said Dagar. “I played four-under, which is probably my best score on this course. My Dad and I are very happy that we were able to make some of the putts and some solid shots.

“At first, I used to find it very challenging, and I played multiple times on this course. Now I have so much experience here, and there’s always so much to learn. I’m happy that it helped me score better this time.”

Starting from the sixth hole, Diksha settled quickly with birdies on the seventh and ninth. She added another gain on the 15th before suffering her only bogey of the day on the 17th.

The Indian star finished strongly with birdies on her closing two holes — the fourth and fifth — to move firmly into contention heading into the second round.

Avani Prashanth was the next best Indian after carding a 1-over 72 to be tied 36th. Her round featured five birdies but was hurt by three bogeys and a triple bogey.

Pranavi Urs and Hitaashee Bakshi, however, endured difficult opening days and face a battle to make the cut. Pranavi carded a 4-over 75 to be tied 89th, while Hitaashee struggled to an 8-over 79 that left her tied 123rd.

Pranavi started on the 15th hole and had an up-and-down round that included three birdies, five bogeys, and a double bogey. After an early bogey on the 16th, she recovered with a birdie on the 18th but slipped back with another dropped shot on the first.

Further bogeys on the third and fourth, followed by a double bogey on the fifth, pushed her down the leaderboard despite birdies on the seventh and 11th holes. A final bogey on the 13th completed a disappointing day.

Leader Dorothea Forbrigd, who celebrated her 29th birthday earlier this week, is chasing her maiden LET title. The Norwegian mixed six birdies with just one bogey in an impressive opening effort. England’s Hannah Screen and Hannah Burke also remained firmly in the hunt after matching Diksha’s 4-under 67.

--IANS

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