Ukraine conflict nearing end: Putin

Moscow, May 29 (IANS) Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that the conflict in Ukraine is nearing an end, as evidenced by the situation on the battlefield, local media reported.

“The situation on the battlefield is developing in such a way that it gives us the right to say that the situation is nearing its end,” the Russian head of state said, Russia’s state‑owned Tass news agency reported.

He noted that it would be reckless to name a specific timeframe for the end of the conflict in Ukraine. “Regarding the timeframe, I think you and all my other colleagues understand and will understand my answer. Giving specific timeframes during combat is impossible. Not only is it reckless, but it’s also practically never done, and I won’t do it,” Putin said, answering journalists’ questions.

Putin said Russia is ready to continue negotiations on Ukraine and has never rejected them. “We’ve never refused to negotiate. Please, we haven’t stopped them; we’re ready to continue,” he said.

He added that certain contacts are maintained, but there are no negotiations as such.

According to the President, all places that pose a direct military threat to Russia are legitimate military targets.

He argued that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) deceived Russia by saying it would not take a single step to the east.

“The tragedy unfolding in Ukraine is their [the EU countries’] doing, it’s the result of their policies. Because it was they who brought about the coup d’état in Kyiv in 2014, which led to Russia’s need to protect the people of Crimea, and then — I won’t go into details, I’ve said this many times — to provide assistance to the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, which we didn’t recognise for a long time, didn’t recognise for years,” Putin explained his opinion to journalists.

Meanwhile, in London, representatives of European countries are holding informal consultations on resolving the Ukrainian conflict, Tass noted, citing a diplomatic source.

“Informal talks between European countries on Ukraine are taking place in London today. They’re discussing the need to reach an agreement with Russia, the sanctions regime, and other issues,” said the source.

--IANS

ksk/dan