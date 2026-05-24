IPL 2026: KKR rope in Luvnith Sisodia as replacement for injured Matheesha Pathirana

Kolkata, May 24 (IANS) Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed wicketkeeper‑batter Luvnith Sisodia as a replacement for injured Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana for the remainder of IPL 2026.

Sisodia, who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket, has previously featured for the franchise and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL. The 25‑year‑old has played 15 T20s, scoring 124 runs, and joins the franchise for Rs 30 lakh.

The addition of Sisodia bolsters KKR’s squad depth, especially with Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out due to concussion and finger fracture. Pathirana, bought for an astonishing Rs 18 crore at the auction, has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury after bowling just 1.2 overs on his KKR debut against Gujarat Titans on May 16, where he was introduced into the game as an Impact Player.

He missed the side’s win over Mumbai Indians on May 20 and will not recover in time for KKR’s final league fixture against Delhi Capitals, to be played at the Eden Gardens on Sunday evening. Pathirana’s IPL 2026 stint was delayed due to recurring fitness concerns. In the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, Pathirana had to abandon his spell midway against Australia and subsequently missed the remainder of the tournament.

For his IPL 2026 participation, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) insisted on Pathirana going through a fitness clearance test on recovering from a calf injury before issuing a no‑objection certificate (NOC). The approval came only after four matches of KKR’s campaign happened, a phase in which the franchise had lost all their games.

Even after joining the squad, Pathirana remained on the bench until KKR’s 12th game of the season against GT. KKR’s playoff hopes remain slim despite winning their last three matches at Eden Gardens. With 13 points from 13 games and a net run rate of 0.011, they trail Punjab Kings, who boosted their NRR to 0.309 after beating Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets on Saturday.

The equation is straightforward but daunting for KKR – they must not only defeat Delhi Capitals but also secure a victory by a heavy margin to surpass PBKS on NRR. KKR’s record at Eden Gardens this season stands at three wins from five matches, including a 29‑run victory over GT after posting 247 and a successful chase of 148 against MI.

--IANS

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