IPL 2026: ‘Just tried to hit the right areas,’ says Noor Ahmad on match-winning spell for CSK against KKR

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad played a pivotal role in Chennai Super Kings’ recent win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium against Kolkata Knight Riders, using the conditions smartly as the hosts tightened their grip through the middle overs.

The young left-arm wrist spinner, who has been working his way back into rhythm after a slow start to the season, delivered a controlled spell that helped CSK choke the opposition’s chase on a surface that offered subtle assistance.

Speaking about his performance, Noor highlighted the challenges posed by the conditions and the adjustments he had to make.

“Well, yeah, it was a bit humid and lots of sweating. Just tried to keep my fingers dry and hit the right area. The wicket was a bit, you know, holding the ball. And just wanted to get advantage of that and I'm really happy to really work for my team.,” Noor said in a video shared by CSK.

The Afghan spinner admitted that the early phase of the tournament had not been easy, both for him and the team, but credited his preparation for helping him bounce back strongly.

“It was difficult. The first few matches were tough for me and my team. And, yeah, I was working in my training session and my grip and everything. And to perform like this for my team and win the game, I think that's something which we'll carry as a team, carry us as a team and forward in the tournament. And hopefully to win lots of matches.”

Noor also downplayed the notion that Chepauk remains a traditionally spin-dominated venue, suggesting that the assistance on offer was more about grip than sharp turn.

“I won't say it's a spin-friendly wicket. I think there was no spin, lots of spin, but there was a little bit of hold today. And that's what gave us, you know, the advantage to hit the right lane and right area. And I think that was the thing that worked for us, for me and our team.”

In addition to his bowling, Noor’s animated on-field celebration drew attention, which he said was purely instinctive. He performed a unique celebration after dismissing Rahane in the 11th over. He covered his eyes with his backhand, showing his palm, and remained still for a few seconds. Speaking of the same, he said, “It just happened. I did it once, long back ago, and I just remembered that and I did it.”

He also acknowledged the strong backing from the home crowd, which added to the atmosphere at Chepauk, saying, “Thank you for coming and thank you for the support. The support was amazing today and I hope all of you come in the next games and support us like this.”

--IANS

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