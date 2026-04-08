IPL 2026: 'Jaiswal's biggest strength is self-belief,' says Rathour after RR beat MI

Guwahati, April 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) lead assistant coach Vikram Rathour heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal after his unbeaten 77 powered the side to a convincing win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2026 and said the opener has shown again and again that if "he believes that he can do something, he’ll achieve that."

After rain reduced the match to 11 overs per side, Yashasvi Jaiswal began the innings with a bang as he hit Deepak Chahar for four boundaries and a maximum to extract 22 runs off the very first over. He remained unbeaten at 77 as RR posted a mammoth total of 150 runs, which proved too much for the five-time champions, as they scored just 123/9 in 11 overs.

“The biggest strength Yash has is basically the belief that he has in himself. If he believes that he can do something, he’ll go all out for that, and he’ll achieve that. He’s shown that again and again,” Rathour said in a video released by IPL on X.

The former India batting coach further noted that Jaiswal’s ability to fully commit to his decisions at the crease sets him apart. "Whenever he wants to do certain things, he’ll make up his mind, and he’ll go with 100% commitment. Today, we could also see that he was committed to playing his shots. He went there with a very clear game plan, and he really backed it, and today it came off,” he added.

Jaiswal is in top-notch form in the ongoing season. He has scored 179 runs in three matches at a strike rate of over 160. He is also currently holding the Orange cap.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the points table with six points in three matches and a net run rate of +2.403. They will next face defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 10.

--IANS

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