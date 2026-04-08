IPL 2026: Injury-free Katik Tyagi ready to take 'responsibility' for KKR

Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) Kartik Tyagi is ready to take on the responsibility for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of their important match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Injuries to key bowlers have placed the 25-year-old in a situation in which the team is hoping for him to shoulder the burden of carrying the bowling unit.

Even after a rain-abandoned game, Tyagi stated that the team's determination is strong. “We have it in our minds that we have to win the match. We are quite hungry,” he said before the contest at Eden Gardens. “Our planning is complete. Hopefully, the result goes in our favour.”

Tyagi’s return to form has not been easy. He shared his ongoing struggles with injuries and the major changes he made to his bowling technique. “I faced a lot of problems related to injuries, mainly a shin splint issue that wasn’t getting better,” he explained.

Working closely with his childhood physios, Tyagi underwent significant changes. “I made a lot of changes to how I run, whether to shorten my run-up, and the basic mechanics of sprinting.” However, the transition was challenging. “When the basics of my run-up changed, my arms and legs moved differently. I couldn’t load correctly, and I wasn’t able to repeat the same action. I had to find what worked best for me because I had issues like out-jumping, which I needed to fix to become a better bowler.”

Fortunately for KKR, Tyagi feels his biggest strength is still there. “Pace is a very natural thing; it’s inside your body, you don’t have to bring it from outside,” he said. “If I run with good rhythm and bowl continuously, it just comes to me.”

With injuries affecting key players, Tyagi mentioned that the team had prepared for such situations. “We knew well in advance that there were two or three injuries in the team. We were in camps in Mumbai for a long time, preparing our combinations. It became easier because everyone knew their role ahead of time. Yes, injuries are a setback, but you have to learn to manage them.”

Looking back on his inconsistent IPL journey, he acknowledged his limited appearances. “It’s not the team’s fault because I was unfit myself. Last year, I took a break from cricket to focus solely on getting fit because whenever I started playing, the same issues would happen. I’m not thinking about the past anymore; I want to carry out what I’ve learned.”

Bowling in the powerplay at a high-scoring place like Eden Gardens comes with its own challenges. However, Tyagi credited Dwayne Bravo’s presence for guiding pressure. “When you are under pressure, you can’t always think straight. A bowler might just keep bowling the same delivery after getting hit,” he said. “That’s where Bravo’s extensive T20 experience helps. It gives us an idea of what the best ball on a specific wicket might be and boosts our confidence in our skills.”

The team's morale also got a boost from owner Shah Rukh Khan after their previous washout. “He motivated us a lot. His attitude is always about striving to be the best, and that is exactly what he told us.”

KKR key bowler, Sunil Narine, was ill, and his selection will only be confirmed before the match. "Varun Charavarthy had injured his little finger on his left hand while taking Abhishek’s catch in the match vs SRH. The medical team has been working closely with him. He bowled his full set at training today," said the KKR statement.

--IANS

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