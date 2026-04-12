IPL 2026: I wasn’t able to get going, team needed some big shots, says Mhatre on being retired out

Chennai, April 12 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings batter Ayush Mhatre conceded that he ‘wasn’t able to get going’ at a juncture when the team needed boundaries in their 23-run win over Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, adding that he was fine with the plan of him being retired out.

Mhatre slammed 59 off 36 deliveries - his second fifty of the season via three fours and four sixes – and shared a 113-run stand with centurion Sanju Samson before being retired out to send in Shivam Dube, who hit a brisk 20 off 10 balls, laced with two fours and a six in the last two overs and take CSK to a massive 212/2.

“There was nothing much. I was batting and the team needed some big shots. Shivam also can hit big shots. I wasn’t really able to get going, so the team planned it that way. It happens in the game. This CSK team is very different and feels like a family for me. They treat me like a kid, so I really enjoy playing with them. The support staff is also helping a lot and working hard for us,” said Mhatre to JioStar.

Mhatre became the sixth batter to be retired out in the IPL after Ravichandran Ashwin, Atharva Taide, B Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, and Devon Conway. Barring that, 2026 has been a good year for Mhatre, who captained India to 2026 Men’s U19 World Cup win after coming into limelight via his performances for CSK in IPL 2025, as a replacement for injured Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“The Asia Cup was going on and the auction was happening side by side. It would have been great if I got picked, but even if I didn’t, I didn’t need to feel bad because I had another big target to focus on, which was the Asia Cup. But as they say, things happen for a reason.

“I was at the NCA when I got a call from CSK. They wanted to see me bat in the nets, so I had a two-day camp with them. I came back to the NCA and two to three days later, I got another call asking me to be ready and inform my family, as they were completing the formalities. They said I could play the next game against LSG, but I couldn’t get a flight ticket.

“So, I joined the team in Mumbai. The team was very welcoming. During my first interaction with Mahi bhai, he told me that now that I was selected, I should just play my game, go for my shots but not try to hit every ball, and continue doing what I had been doing for the last two to three years,” recalled Mhatre on JioStar show ‘Dream On’.

The right-handed batter, who counts veteran oepenr Rohit Sharma as his idol, said a post-match conversation with the veteran opener was a defining moment in his early career. “Rohit Sharma is my favourite cricketer. I have been watching his batting since childhood. He spoke to me very nicely after the game in the IPL. That was the first time I met him.

“He praised my batting, gave me a few tips on playing the short ball, and urged me to continue playing the way I have been. He even said that I could call him anytime without hesitation, and that really helped calm my nerves. Every young cricketer’s dream is to play for India. The moment of wearing the jersey during the Under-19 World Cup was special. I didn’t take any pressure about carrying a legacy or anything like that.

Looking ahead, Mhatre, who went through the grueling commute from Virar to Churchgate for his cricket practice, remains focused on the ultimate goal: a long-term spot in the senior national side. He will be next seen in action when CSK take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.

“My main goal is to play for India, stay in the team for a long time, and perform. Whether it is the Ranji Trophy or the IPL, wherever I get a chance to play, I want to do well and not focus too much on the results; they will follow automatically.”

--IANS

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