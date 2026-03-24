IPL 2026: 'His strength in death overs is second to none,' says Du Plessis on Dhoni's batting position

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Former South Africa player has opposed the idea of sending Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni up above the batting order in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which will commence on March 28, stating that the former captain's strength lies in making the best use of death overs.

Dhoni, who will be the oldest player in the IPL 2026, is practising hard ahead of the tournament. He had a poor season last year, batting at the 8th position and not being impactful at the end. However, according to Du Plessis, this should not propel the team to change his position.

“There are a handful of players in the world who have that clarity and backing to do it in the 19th and 20th overs. The mere mortals out there think there is more pressure in the 19th and 20th overs than in the 16th. But his clarity in those last 18 balls of the match, when he can really zone in on what is required, is second to none," Du Plessis told Jio Hotstar.

"If you send him in earlier and he gets out, you lose that at the back end. And there are enough players in CSK’s middle order who can do more damage in those phases, players like Brevis and Dube, who are exceptional spin-hitters. That is their strength, so back them to do that. MS’s strength has always been in overs 17 to 20, facing the seamers,” he added.

The former CSK player also stated that Dhoni's presence in the field is crucial for the team's success, as he provides vital tactical support to the captain and possesses a deeper understanding of the game.

"MS Dhoni is the best tactician and one of the most successful cricketers in the game when it comes to leadership. But I don’t think CSK saw him playing as many seasons as he eventually did. So, they had to look at who was going to be the next Captain.

"Ruturaj was the next guy, and I thought, coming into his first season, he did a great job. It’s just unfortunate that he got injured last season, where they missed him as a batter and as a Captain. In terms of tactics, MS is one of the most brilliant minds," he explained.

"So, I'll always have him on the field because you need his cricketing brain. The way he sees and reads the game, and the way you see him manoeuvre fields, that’s his real superpower. Yes, we’ve loved watching him bat. But for me, it’s more about what he brings on the field, and that’s something CSK have to use,” Du Plessis noted.

Du Plessis also hailed Dhoni as the fastest gloveman in the game and believes that, despite Sanju's entry, Dhoni should be the wicketkeeper of the team.

“MS Dhoni being behind the stumps doesn’t always equate to something happening, but what it does is create a little bit of doubt in the mind of a young batter walking in. When I walk out to bat, I might think, ‘What’s this field? Why on earth are two men there?’ Even if he is not weak in that area," he said.

"So, he plants a seed of doubt, even if it’s just through an angle change. For a split second, as a batter, you are thinking about something else. The good ones will flick back to their strengths and game plan, while others will keep thinking about what he’s doing with the field and possibly get out. And don’t forget, he is still the quickest gloveman in the game,” he added.

Meanwhile, CSK will start their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

--IANS

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