April 09, 2026 7:46 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: He believed he could do it, can't fault him - Gavaskar defends Miller for turning down a single in DC’s one-run loss

‘He believed he could do it, can't fault him’: Sunil Gavaskar defends Miller for turning down a single after DC’s one-run loss to Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar backed David Miller’s decision to refuse a single in the dying moments of Delhi Capitals’ dramatic one-run defeat, stating that the South African’s confidence to finish the game himself could not be criticised.

The high-octane clash between DC and Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday went down to the final delivery, with Miller’s split-second call on the penultimate ball becoming the defining moment of the contest.

With two runs needed off the last two deliveries, Miller pushed the ball into the deep but opted against taking a single that would have handed a strike to Kuldeep Yadav. The choice ultimately proved decisive as the final ball resulted in a run-out, sealing a narrow win for Gujarat.

Gavaskar, reflecting on the moment, admitted that an alternative approach might have been wiser, though he emphasised the context of Miller’s form and intent.

“Yes, he was backing himself to hit the winning runs, but having seen the way Kuldeep Yadav nudged that ball for a single off the first ball, maybe he should have given Kuldeep the strike. He should have given the strike,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.

He, however, was quick to underline that hindsight makes such judgments easier. “This is all being wise after the event, but the fact remains that the way he had been hitting the previous over and that over as well, he believed that he could do it, simple as that. So you can't fault him for that. He had the confidence that he could do it, but it didn't come off because the ball that Prasid Krishna bowled was an absolutely superb delivery,” Gavaskar added.

Miller, who had returned to the middle after a brief injury scare, almost turned the game on its head with a blistering 41 off 20 balls. His late assault began after the dismissal of KL Rahul, when Delhi found themselves needing 45 runs from the final three overs.

Taking charge, Miller attacked Mohammed Siraj in the penultimate over, striking boundaries and a six to keep the chase alive. He followed it up with a towering hit off Prasidh Krishna in the final over, bringing the equation down to just two runs from two balls.

However, the tense finish saw Prasidh deliver a well-disguised final ball that Miller failed to connect with, and Kuldeep was run out while attempting a desperate second run, bringing the thrilling encounter to a dramatic close.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Indian Railways to fit composite sleepers, AI track monitoring to boost safety

Indian Railways to fit composite sleepers, AI track monitoring to boost safety

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh win quarterfinal matches in Division A of the 16th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship 2026 in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Sub-jr Men's National Hockey: Punjab, UP, MP win quarterfinal matches in Division A

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a special advice for Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh after watching 'Dhurandhar 2'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has a special advice for Aditya Dhar & Ranveer Singh after watching 'Dhurandhar 2'

Pakistan: Locals in Karachi living in fear amid increasing gun violence incidents (File image)

Pakistan: Locals in Karachi living in fear amid increasing gun violence incidents

Unchanged Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) win toss, elect to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Unchanged LSG win toss, elect to bowl first against KKR

‘Not the right thing, I would rather…’: Coach Joakim opens up on India U20 Women’s Campaign in the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 in Bangkok. Photo credit: AIFF

‘Not the right thing, I would rather…’: Coach Joakim opens up on India U20 Women’s AFC Campaign

Is Anil Kapoor back with new season of 24?

Is Anil Kapoor back with new season of 24?

Shift towards derivatives-backed stocks not new, strategy evolving: NSE's Aniruddha Chatterjee

Shift towards derivatives-backed stocks not new, strategy evolving: NSE's Aniruddha Chatterjee

‘He believed he could do it, can't fault him’: Sunil Gavaskar defends Miller for turning down a single after DC’s one-run loss to Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: He believed he could do it, can't fault him - Gavaskar defends Miller for turning down a single in DC’s one-run loss

C. D. Gopinath, India’s oldest Test cricketer, passes away at 96. Photo credit: TNCA/X

C. D. Gopinath, India’s oldest Test cricketer, passes away at 96