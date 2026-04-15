IPL 2026: Hazlewood back as RCB elect to bowl against unchanged LSG

Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

RCB have made one change in the playing XI as Josh Hazlewood is back in place of Jacob Duffy, while Virat Kohli will play as an impact player.LSG has not won any change.

After winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar said, "We're gonna bowl first. It's pretty obvious. I see a pretty good surface. So, we bowl first and take the advantage of the first innings and keep the pressure. Not much (on the pitch). The previous game had a lot of grass. But I think this wicket, I think there is no grass. So, it will be a good track. But yeah, let's see.

"I think everyone is doing pretty much well for the team (on the necessary improvements). And coming on to the different stage and performing for the team. I think that's what the team stands for us. Just one change. Josh Hazlewood comes in place of Duffy," he added.

While after losing the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said, " I think pretty good. You know, it's a good wicket to bat on. Because in wickets like this, you can bat first or bowl first. Eventually, you've got to play better cricket. We feel as a group, we've got to regroup, you know, come together and take ownership of whatever role we are playing as a team. And as easier in every match, we don't want to introspect on how we are playing cricket."

"We just want to trust in the group. And hopefully, people will put their hand up and say, hey, I'm going to win the match for the team m(on what they need to do better). Definitely, you know, we talk about being leaders. And there are a lot of leaders in the group. You know, eventually, you've got to go out there and perform at the same time, soak in that pressure for the team, and try to do well. We're playing with the same team," he added.

RCB comes to the contest after a massive win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 57 runs, whereas LSG were outdone by the Gujarat Titans in their own yard.

RCB are currently third in the points table and are eyeing the top spot with a win against LSG, who are seventh with two wins and as many losses.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold a clear edge in this rivalry with four wins, compared to just two victories for Lucknow Super Giants.

The last time these two sides faced off in the IPL, during the 2025 season, RCB came out on top with a comfortable six-wicket win, further underlining their dominance in recent meetings.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Impact Substitutes: Virat Kohli, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Kaushik Chauhan, Venkatesh Iyer.

Lucknow Super Giants : Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact Substitutes: Mayank Yadav, George Linde, M.Siddharth, Matthew Bretzke, Himmat Singh.

--IANS

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