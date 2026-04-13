IPL 2026: GT-CSK fixtures dates swapped due to municipal corporation elections

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that the dates of IPL 2026 fixtures between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been swapped due to municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other regions of Gujarat, slated to be held on April 26.

Apart from Ahmedabad, municipal corporation elections will also be held in Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Karamsad-Anand, Gandhidham, Nadiad, Navsari, Porbandar, Mehsana, Morbi, Vapi and Surendranagar. The counting of votes will take place on April 28.

According to the revised itinerary in a statement issued by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, the afternoon clash between GT and CSK was originally set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 26. But it will now be held on the same date at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The match, though, will retain its original start time of 3:30 PM IST. Consequently, the reverse fixture between the two sides, which was scheduled to be played in the evening in Chennai on May 21, will now be hosted in Ahmedabad and the original start time of 7:30 PM IST.

As of now, the rest of the IPL 2026 schedule remains unchanged as the league enters its crucial mid-season phase. Five-time champions CSK, captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Chennai on Tuesday evening, after getting off the mark on the points table with a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC).

GT, led by India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, have four points from as many games and are at fifth place in the points table. GT, the IPL 2022 winners, will be next seen in action when they take on KKR in Ahmedabad on Friday.

--IANS

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