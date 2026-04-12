April 12, 2026 5:28 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: GT ask LSG to bat as both sides remain unchanged

IPL 2026: GT ask LSG to bat as both sides remain unchanged

Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in the 19th match of the tournament here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Winning the toss, GT skipper Gill said, “We'll field first. Two points in the last match give us plenty of confidence. Looking to play better cricket and ensure the match doesn't go to the last over. We have had a tremendous time, consistency is important in a long tournament such as the IPL. After 14 matches, the most consistent team will win the tournament. Same team for us today.”

Meanwhile, LSG captain Rishabh Pant said, “I think the way wickets are nowadays, you know, the margin batting first or bowling first is not much, but you know, we've got a bowl first. I think for us it's amazing. You know, every win is important, and especially when you win like that, it shows the character of a team, you know. But we want to move on from it, you know, take one match at a time and just give our best. (Talks about head-to-head) See, definitely it's a great boost for winning a match and coming into the next one. But at the same time, you know, you still have to give your best each and every match because wicket might play different, condition might be different. But at the same time, last match when we played, we talked about intent on the field. We always talk about that as a team and that was great to see when we were on the field, we were putting bodies on the line. We are playing with the same team.”

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Subs: Shhrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Kejroliya, Anuj Rawat

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, George Linde, Matthew Breetzke, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mayank Yadav

--IANS

vi/bc

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