IPL 2026: Great to see Rahul become vice-captain again, has put in real shift around T20 strike rate, says Bell

Kolkata, May 23 (IANS) Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ian Bell hailed KL Rahul’s influence on and off the field, adding that he was delighted to see him become the vice-captain of the Indian Test team again and that his efforts to bring a real shift in his T20 strike-rate have paid off.

Rahul is DC’s leading run-getter with 533 runs in 13 games at an average of 44.42 and a strike-rate of 171.93. Recently, Rahul replaced Rishabh Pant as India’s vice-captain in Tests for the one-off game against Afghanistan, to be played in New Chandigarh on June 6.

“Firstly, it’s great to see him become vice-captain again for India. I think the hard work he’s put in through this. I disagree with that comment. I think you look at his strike rates this year, he’s put in a real shift. You’re absolutely right in saying that he’s a massively important player for us and for India as well.

“He’s brilliant in the dressing room. Take away the batting, as a human being, the way he speaks to the younger players, the way he is, the way he holds himself, the way he trains is first class. I think his strike rates have gone through the roof, and he’s guaranteed to get another 500-run season. He’s been awesome for us, on and off the field, absolutely fantastic,” said Bell in the pre-match press conference.

Bell also praised the depth of Indian talent in the DC set-up. “It’s been great to see the amount of young talent coming through and dominating the style of play. Certainly, the modern-day player now, especially the guys at the top of the order, the fearless brand of cricket they play.”

“As a franchise, we’ve tried to give opportunities to young players as well. Obviously, we’re here to win, as every team is, but it’s great to see the amount of talent in India and what’s coming through.

“I know for a fact a lot of other countries around the world are jealous of the quality and talent coming through in this country. The IPL is a great platform for young Indian players, and it’s an exciting future ahead, certainly in white-ball cricket.”

On Mitchell Starc’s role within the squad, Bell explained that he’s a great role model in the team, just like how Rahul is. “No doubt when Mitchell Starc arrived, it certainly helped us just having somebody bowling at 140-plus. I think that does make any bowling attack slightly different, and that was a big impact for us.”

“It would have been nice to have him from the first game, but the guys have trained hard and worked hard on their skills, whether it’s with the new ball or yorkers. They’ve been prepared, but we know it’s a ruthless tournament. If you get it wrong, you go.

“He’s great around the group. Last night at training as well, talking about the surface and tactics here. He’s somebody who is very good with the younger players and the squad in general, sharing information.”

“The way he trains, I don’t know if anyone watched him bowl last night, but he was at full tilt, running in, and it was a test for all our batters. As a coach, you want training to be a real challenge and played at a really high standard. I thought the way he trains is a great role model for all our young players to watch, as KL is,” he concluded.

--IANS

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