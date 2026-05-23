'First person in my village to get government job': Recruits grateful to Modi govt for Rozgar Mela initiative

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly-appointed youths in various government departments and organisations at the 19th Rozgar Mela on Saturday, recruits from various parts of the country expressed their joy and gratitude for the opportunity of working with the government.

Simran, who hails from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, got appointed with the Eastern Railways. Her father is a farmer in the village.

"I am the first girl in my village who got a job in the Railways. People in my village are proud of my achievement," she told IANS.

A recruit in Rajasthan's Ajmer, Vijay Kumar, expressed his excitement on becoming the first from his family to secure a government job.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said: "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it is due to his efforts, many youths across the country have received employment opportunities."

Another recruit, Priyanka Saini, got appointed in the postal department.

"I will work hard towards fulfilling my responsibility," she told IANS.

Saini too credited PM Modi efforts in taking the country forward.

Addressing reporters after receiving her appointment letter in Jodhpur, Monika Solanki said: "I have got appointed as a customer service associate in Bank of Baroda. I am extremely delighted with the opportunity."

A recruit who got appointed as a junior assistant in IIT Jodhpur, also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Central government for the opportunity.

An appointee from Bihar's Samastipur, Bablu Kumar said: "I passed my class 10th boards during the Covid pandemic. Here, my selection was on the basis of my Class 10 board results."

Manish Kumar, who received his appointment for Branch Postmaster, expressed that he is fortunate to get the opportunity to serve the nation.

An appointee from Patna, who bagged her second government job, said: "Preparations for government jobs require consistency."

She highlighted that in today's age it is more important for women to be financially independent.

--IANS

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