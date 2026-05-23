Adarsh Gourav on his docu-series 'Voices of the Land': I was constantly in awe

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav has unveiled the teaser of his forthcoming documentary series "Voices of the Land".

The preview provides a glimpse into Adarsh’s incredible journey across the Northeast, where he connected with indigenous communities of the region through their music, folklore, rituals, oral histories, and everyday lives.

Using intimate storytelling, along with cinematic visuals, "Voices of the Land" explores themes of identity, heritage, resilience, and the need to preserve fading cultural narratives.

The series sheds light on 4 indigenous communities, including the Khasi from Meghalaya, the Biate from Assam, the Sherdukpen from Arunachal Pradesh, and the Angami from Nagaland- each enjoying their unique equation with nature.

Talking about his next, Adarsh said, “Voices of the Land has been one of the most eye-opening experiences for me as a storyteller. I was constantly in awe of the knowledge these communities had of their surroundings; the plants, the animals, and everything the land provides."

"Biodiversity Day feels especially meaningful because it’s not just about protecting nature, but also preserving the traditions and wisdom of people who have lived in harmony with it for generations. I’m grateful to be part of this documentary and help bring these stories and voices to a larger audience," he went on to add.

Sharing the vision behind the series, Charu Budhiraja, Producer at Edstead, added, “With Voices of the Land, we wanted to create a deeply immersive storytelling experience that celebrates communities and cultures that are rarely represented in mainstream narratives. Adarsh brought genuine curiosity and emotional honesty to the journey, which made the storytelling even more authentic and impactful.”

Sharing the glimpse with the netizens on social media, the 'Superboys of Malegaon' actor wrote "A few months ago, I travelled across Northeast India, meeting communities, listening to stories, music, traditions, and memories that rarely reach the rest of the country. What I experienced there stayed with me long after the journey ended.

This is Voices of the Land. Coming soon on JioHotstar (sic)."

Backed by Edstead in collaboration with Air India Express and Dentsu Sports & Entertainment, the series is expected to premiere on JioHotstar in June 2026.

--IANS

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