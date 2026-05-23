IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians rope in Lomror and Ahir as replacements for de Kock and Bawa

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Mahipal Lomror and Ruchit Ahir as replacements for Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa, who were previously ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to various injuries.

Wicketkeeper-batter de Kock sustained a tendon injury in his left wrist before MI’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29, while seam-bowling all-rounder Bawa suffered a ligament tear in his right thumb against Punjab Kings on May 14. Both players featured in only three matches for MI this season.

Lomror, a left‑handed batting all‑rounder from Rajasthan, has played 40 IPL matches and previously represented Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He was also a part of the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans squads but did not get a game. He now joins MI for Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, Ahir, 25, is a wicketkeeper‑batter from Saurashtra with 16 List A and 12 T20 matches to his name and now joins MI for Rs 30 lakh. “He was a part of the Reliance team at the DY Patil T20 Cup 2026 this pre-season, where the coaches and team management had the opportunity to observe him closely. Mumbai Indians are pleased to welcome both players to the squad,” said the franchise.

MI are currently at ninth spot on the points table with eight points from 12 games and have already been eliminated from the playoffs race. They will look to sign off on a high in front of their home crowd when they face the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. A tenth defeat, though, would leave MI at the ignominy of finishing at the bottom spot of the IPL 2026 table.

--IANS

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