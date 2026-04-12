IPL 2026: Gill and Buttler’s fifties power GT to seven-wicket win over LSG

Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Prasidh Krishna’s personal-best T20 figures of 4-28, followed by a dominant batting display led by Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, powered Gujarat Titans to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League 2026 clash at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing a competitive 165, the Titans made light work of the target, reaching 165/3 in 18.4 overs to register a clinical victory, built on a commanding second-wicket partnership and a late flourish.

GT began cautiously but steadily, with Gill and Sai Sudharsan laying the foundation. Sudharsan (15) fell early to Digvesh Rathi, but that was the only breakthrough LSG managed during the powerplay as GT cruised to 52/1 after six overs.

From there on, Gill took control of the chase with a classy knock, mixing timing with authority. He capitalised on anything loose, particularly taking on Mohammed Shami in a 20-run over that shifted momentum firmly in GT’s favour. The skipper brought up a fluent half-century off 34 balls, finishing with 56 off 40 deliveries before falling to Prince Yadav.

At the other end, Buttler grew into his innings after a watchful start and then unleashed a barrage of boundaries. The Englishman was particularly severe on Avesh Khan, smashing three consecutive fours in one over as GT surged ahead in the middle overs. Buttler notched up his 100th T20 fifty, reaching the milestone in just 34 balls, and went on to score a match-defining 60 off 37 balls, laced with 11 fours.

The duo’s partnership ensured that the required rate never became a concern, with GT racing to 128/1 by the 14th over, effectively putting the game beyond LSG’s reach.

Though the home team found brief respite through the wickets of Gill and Buttler in quick succession, the target had already been whittled down significantly. Rahul Tewatia (10 not out off 8) and Washington Sundar then calmly finished proceedings, with Sundar sealing the win with a composed unbeaten 21 off 13 balls, including a six and a couple of boundaries.

Earlier, Gujarat’s bowlers had set up the victory with a disciplined effort to restrict LSG to 164/8.

The hosts managed to post a competitive total, thanks to a late lower-order surge after a stuttering middle phase. Put to bat, LSG raced to 60/2 in the powerplay. Aiden Markram anchored the innings with 30 off 21 balls, but regular wickets derailed their progress. Nicholas Pooran (19 off 21) and Abdul Samad (18 off 22) failed to accelerate as Gujarat’s bowlers applied pressure.

LSG looked set for a below-par total during the death overs before Mukul Choudhary (18), George Linde (16 off 10) and Mohammed Shami’s late blows lifted them past 160, with 18 runs coming in the final over. Prasidh Krishna starred with an impressive 4/28, striking crucial blows in the middle overs, while Mohammed Siraj and Ashok Sharma chipped in with key wickets.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 164/8 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 30, Nicholas Pooran 19; Prasidh Krishna 4-28, Ashok Sharma 2-32) lost to Gujarat Titans (Jos Buttler 60, Shubman Gill 56; Digvesh Rathi 1-31, Prince Yadav 1-31) by seven wickets.

--IANS

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