April 14, 2026 9:11 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: Gaikwad’s lean run casts a shadow as CSK aim to maintain winning momentum

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s lean run casts a shadow as Chennai Super Kings aim to maintain winning momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is enduring a difficult phase with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with his prolonged lean run emerging as a growing concern for the five-time champions despite their recent return to winning ways.

Gaikwad’s performance continued to struggle in Tuesday’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he scored only seven runs before getting out to a mistimed slog-sweep in the third over off Anukul Roy. This dismissal highlighted a concerning ongoing trend for him, as he has yet to score a half-century in this season, let alone reach 30 runs in an innings. In five innings, he has only accumulated 63 runs, with scores of 6, 28, 7, 15, and 7, which shows he is still searching for his rhythm at the top.

Although CSK ended a three-match losing streak with their victory over Delhi Capitals on Friday, Gaikwad’s performance continues to be a significant concern for the team management. Beyond the statistics, the way he played his innings has attracted notice, especially his difficulty in rotating the strike and keeping the pace during the Power-play.

Since the beginning of 2025, Gaikwad’s dot-ball percentage in T20 cricket has increased to nearly 38.4, highlighting a period during which he has struggled to maintain the scoreboard. During this time, he has averaged only around 18.40, with just two half-centuries.

Injuries have also played a part in disrupting his rhythm. Gaikwad featured in just five matches during IPL 2025 before being ruled out, with MS Dhoni stepping back into the captaincy role. Although he showed glimpses of form during that brief stint, his lack of consistent T20 exposure leading into this season appears to have impacted his fluency.

The CSK captain did register a notable performance in the 50-over format, scoring a century against South Africa in an ODI recently, but the transition back to the demands of T20 cricket has not been seamless.

Despite the current slump, Gaikwad’s overall IPL record remains strong. Since joining CSK in 2020, he has amassed over 2,500 runs in 75 matches, including two centuries and multiple 400-plus seasons. However, his strike rate has often hovered below the elite bracket, crossing 150 in a season only once, a campaign cut short by injury.

For CSK, the immediate challenge lies in rediscovering the version of Gaikwad who can anchor the innings while maintaining scoring momentum. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, the onus will be on their captain to strike a balance between stability and intent and find ways to make a quicker impact at the top of the order.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s lean run casts a shadow as Chennai Super Kings aim to maintain winning momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Gaikwad’s lean run casts a shadow as CSK aim to maintain winning momentum

Adani Energy rolls out 1,000 MW power link to boost Mumbai's clean energy supply

Adani Energy rolls out 1,000 MW power link to boost Mumbai's clean energy supply

Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders players wear black armband to pay tribute to late C.D Gopinath, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: CSK, KKR players wear black armband to pay tribute to late C.D Gopinath

Pakistan: Sisters once again denied meeting with former PM Imran Khan at Adiala jail

Pakistan: Sisters once again denied meeting with former PM Imran Khan at Adiala jail

India must switch to organic manure to cut fertiliser use by 25 pc: Experts​ (Photo: IANS)

India must switch to organic manure to cut fertiliser use by 25 pc: Experts​

Pakistan: Family of killed Christian youth demands justice and protection of minorities (File image)

Pakistan: Family of killed Christian youth demands justice and protection of minorities

Two Pak-flagged oil tankers turned back from Strait of Hormuz: Report (Representational/File image)

Two Pak-flagged oil tankers turned back from Strait of Hormuz: Report

TCS Nashik harassment case is isolated, no systemic issue in IT sector: Nasscom

TCS Nashik harassment case is isolated, no systemic issue in IT sector: Nasscom

In call with Trump, PM Modi stresses on keeping Strait of Hormuz 'open and secure' (File image)

In call with Trump, PM Modi stresses on keeping Strait of Hormuz 'open and secure'

IPL 2026: ‘I’ll be able to bowl four overs,’ says Green on fitness signalling bigger role at KKR ahead

IPL 2026: ‘I’ll be able to bowl four overs,’ says Green on fitness signalling bigger role at KKR ahead