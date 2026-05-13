IPL 2026: Focus on things I can do instead of overthinking what is not happening, says Jitesh

Raipur, May 13 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru wicketkeeper‑batter Jitesh Sharma has said he is staying positive despite a lean run with the bat this season by focusing on his wicketkeeping, team feedback and intent, rather than overthinking what is not going his way.

Jitesh has endured a disappointing time with the bat, scoring just 82 runs in the 11 matches so far. “Some people see the glass half empty, some see it half full. Similarly, I understand that I’m not scoring runs right now, but I focus on how much effort I can put into my keeping.

“Also, on how much feedback I can give the team or how much I can help the captain. I focus on the things I can do instead of overthinking the things that are not happening. I focus on what’s going well,” Jitesh said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

On the challenge of keeping to varied bowlers, especially to Krunal Pandya, Jitesh explained, “I wouldn’t say difficult, it’s exciting because normally you keep wickets in a certain way, but they’ve brought something new into the sport. So as a cricketer, it excites you when something new comes up. It’s exciting, keeping for Hazlewood, Bhuvi bhai, and Krunal bhai.”

A win over Kolkata Knight Riders will put defending champions RCB firmly on course for entering the playoffs. Speaking about pitch conditions in Raipur, which will change due to rain and wet outfield, Jitesh said, “Nobody can ever be 100 percent sure about how a wicket will play. As the game progresses, you have to keep adapting. Yes, I stay close to the wicket, but still you can’t be completely sure. Your intent, however, should always be right, that’s the key.”

--IANS

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