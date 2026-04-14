IPL 2026: Dilshan Madushanka replaces injured Brydon Carse in Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) The 2016 champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been dealt a big blow amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as all-rounder Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the whole tournament without playing a single match due to injury. The team has announced Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka as Carse's replacement.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have picked Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Brydon Carse for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Carse has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL season due to an injury," the Indian Premier League wrote in a statement released on Tuesday.

"Dilshan Madushanka, a left-arm medium pacer, has represented Sri Lanka in one Test, 28 ODIs, and 19 T20Is and has 70 wickets in international cricket against his name. He will join SRH for INR 75 lakh. The Sri Lankan bowler was previously a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL," the statement added.

Madushanka's entry will further bolster the SRH bowling unit, which has the likes of youngsters Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain, along with experienced pacers like Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat, with their designated captain Pat Cummins likely to join the group on April 17.

Madushanka has not played any match in the IPL. He was acquired by the Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹4.6 crore in 2024 but was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. The 25-year-old Sri Lankan left-arm pacer is known for his ability to swing the ball early in the power play.

Ishan Kishan is leading the side in Cummins' absence. Under his captaincy, the team has won two out of five matches in the ongoing season. They are currently placed in fourth position in the points table with a +0.576 net run rate.

SRH defeated the table toppers, Rajasthan Royals (RR), on Monday with the help of a brilliant bowling display by the debutants Praful and Sakib, who took four wickets each as RR got bowled out for just 159 runs in 19 overs while chasing a mammoth target of 217 runs and lost the match by 57 runs. They will next face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, on Saturday.

--IANS

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