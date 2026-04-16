April 16, 2026 2:09 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: CSK fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed ruled out due to quadricep injury

IPL 2026: CSK fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed ruled out due to quadricep injury

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a significant blow in their IPL 2026 campaign as left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed is ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a quadricep injury.

“Khaleel Ahmed has been ruled out of IPL 2026 after sustaining a right quadricep injury in the game against KKR. Wishing Khaleel a speedy recovery,” said the franchise on its ‘X’ account on Thursday.

Khaleel, 28, was forced to walk off the field after pulling over in his run-up in the KKR innings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, as CSK won by 32 runs. Initially he appeared to be suffering from severe cramps, but Khaleel clutched his right leg in discomfort and subsequently walked off the field, leaving teammate Gurjapneet Singh to bowl the remaining five balls in the over.

“The injury also involves tears in the quadriceps. So Khaleel may require surgery if it is needed. It’s a bad injury for a fast bowler to get, as anything near that area takes a long time to heal and rehab also has to be done very carefully,” said an IPL source.

With the IPL 2026 season intensifying, Khaleel's absence leaves a massive void in the CSK pace battery. The side is already playing without MS Dhoni, who is recovering from a calf injury and Spencer Johnson, who is expected to link up with the side in coming days and is himself coming off a back stress fracture injury.

As of now, seamers Mukesh Choudhary and Ramakrishna Ghosh are the other options CSK can look to fill the void left by Khalee. While left-armer Choudhary offers a like-for-like replacement for Khaleel, Ghosh is a right-arm quick who brings significant value as a handy lower-order batter and had a breakout time for Maharashtra in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

With two wins from five matches, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK are scheduled to travel to Hyderabad to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday evening.

--IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Communication and execution are RCB’s real strength, says Hazlewood

IPL 2026: Communication and execution are RCB’s real strength, says Hazlewood

India shines at US Open Pickleball as Arjun-Aditya bag gold, Thakkar-Sheth take silver

India shines at US Open Pickleball as Arjun-Aditya bag gold, Thakkar-Sheth take silver

Akshaya Tritiya: Indian households have 11-16 per cent of all the gold ever mined

Akshaya Tritiya: Indian households have 11-16 per cent of all the gold ever mined

Vignesh Shivan on 'Jana Nayagan' leak: This is a pain that can be as severe as the pain of death! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Vignesh Shivan on 'Jana Nayagan' leak: This is a pain that can be as severe as the pain of death!

'Slow wicket helped us stick to basics,' says Hazlewood on RCB's bowling display vs LSG

'Slow wicket helped us stick to basics,' says Hazlewood on RCB's bowling display vs LSG

Shefali Bagga confident of seeing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India’s T20 squad

Shefali Bagga confident of seeing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India’s T20 squad

India can play key role in helping Africa's green energy push

India can play key role in helping Africa's green energy push

'Smriti always scores truckload of runs against us, it'd be nice to keep her quiet: SA allrounder Annerie Dercksen

'Smriti always scores truckload of runs against us, it'd be nice to keep her quiet: SA allrounder Dercksen

'Voice of India carries lot of weight bilaterally and in international forums': Austrian Chancellor Stocker

'Voice of India carries lot of weight bilaterally and in international forums': Austrian Chancellor Stocker

India’s trade deficit widening due to higher oil prices pushed out to coming months: Report

India’s trade deficit widening due to higher oil prices pushed out to coming months: Report