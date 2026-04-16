IPL 2026: Communication and execution are RCB’s real strength, says Hazlewood

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Josh Hazlewood credited precise execution and clear communication within the bowling unit for their dominant performance against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, highlighting how the team adapted to unfamiliar home conditions.

After RCB bundled out LSG for 146 on a slightly tricky surface at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Hazlewood pointed out that the nature of the pitch played a crucial role and made the eventual chase even more impressive.

“We probably struggled a little bit in the first half of last year in home games. So, it's nice to win the toss and have a bowl first. It’s a slightly different wicket than what we’re used to, a little slower, probably a bit up and down. So, it’s quite tough for batting. I thought the way we chased the total down was very good to watch. All our batters are in good form and confident, and to chase the score down pretty quickly on a wicket like that is huge,” Hazlewood told JioStar.

Hazlewood emphasised that RCB’s bowling success was built on sticking to simple plans and executing them effectively, with experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing a key role in reading the conditions early.

“You don’t have to try too much. It’s very simple in planning, but it’s just about execution, and putting the ball in the right areas. Bhuvi summed up the conditions in that first over, and then there were a few field changes here and there. The communication within the bowling group, in particular, especially from Bhuvi, who bowls first up, is a real strength of ours. It’s probably why we did so well in our away games last year,” he said.

Hazlewood admitted that he doesn’t have ‘the skills of Bumrah’ and that he doesn't rely much on deceptive deliveries such as slower balls or variations. Instead, his advantage comes from his accuracy and command.

“I don’t have the skills of someone like Bumrah or others with slower balls, so you’ve got to make it up on the run. I keep working on a few different things in training all the time and hopefully, bring them in when we need them. In this game, it was more about being accurate, hitting the right length, even using a few cross-seam deliveries and just keeping it simple,” he noted.

--IANS

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