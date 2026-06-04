Lijomol Jose's next film titled 'The One: Within you'

Chennai, June 4 (IANS)Director Aathiran Rakkeppen's upcoming film, featuring actress Lijomol Jose in the lead, has now been titled 'The One: Within you', its makers announced on Thursday.

Harshini Pictures Private Limited, the production house producing the film, on Thursday released a teaser to reveal the title of the film.

Produced by Gopal Balakrishnan and Siva Ramanathan, the film promises a powerful blend of action, emotion, suspense, and human drama set against a deeply rooted backdrop.

Sources close to the unit say that 'The One: Within you' had been crafted as a compelling hyperlink action drama thriller that will explore how seemingly unrelated lives can become interconnected through destiny, circumstances, and survival.

Set against the breathtaking yet unpredictable landscapes of the Western Ghats in Coimbatore, the story unfolds during a fateful Shivaratri night, where four strangers from entirely different walks of life find themselves drawn into an extraordinary chain of events.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast led by Lijomol Jose, alongside Saravanan, Paval Navageethan, and Namita Krishnamurthy in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Geetha Kailasam, Praveen Raja, Rajeev Anand, Ganesan Kaliyamoorthy, JS Kavi, Shreedar, Aathira, Porkodi, Anupama Unni, Heena Rathore, and Smruthi, with several promising newcomers making their debut.

Adding immense strength to the project is an accomplished technical team headed by acclaimed composer Ghibran, whose music is expected to elevate the film's emotional and suspenseful narrative. The visual world of the film is brought to life by cinematographer Vinoth Raja, while editor C.S. Premkumar shapes the film's intricate storytelling. Art direction for the film is by Srikanth Gopal while VFX Supervision is by A. Muthukumaran.

Sources claim that with its intriguing premise, emotionally layered characters, realistic backdrop, and edge-of-the-seat narrative, 'The One: Within you' will aim to offer audiences a thought-provoking thriller that explores the idea that every individual carries within them the power to alter their destiny.

The teaser promises a gripping thriller packed with suspense, action, emotions, and unexpected connections.

--IANS

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