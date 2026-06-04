WFI names U15 and U20 squads for Asian Wrestling Championships in Thailand

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has finalised the country's U15 and U20 teams for the upcoming Asian Wrestling Championships to be held in Pattaya, Thailand, following the conclusion of selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.
The trials, conducted across men's freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling categories, saw strong participation by wrestlers representing states and training centres from across the country. The selected athletes will represent India in the continental championships and subsequently undergo a national preparatory camp to sharpen their technical, tactical, and physical readiness.
WFI President Sanjay Singh said the selection process reflected the federation's focus on building a strong talent pipeline for the future.
“The Wrestling Federation of India is committed to nurturing young talent, and the quality of wrestling displayed at the IG Stadium validates our grassroots initiatives. We have selected a highly competent squad across both the U15 and U20 categories. I congratulate all the selected athletes and remain confident that the upcoming preparatory phase will help them deliver strong performances and bring laurels to the country in Pattaya,” the WFI chief said.
Several promising wrestlers secured their places after impressive performances in the trials. In the U20 women's division, wrestlers such as Parveen (50kg), Muska (53kg), Kajal (55kg), Savita (62kg), and Mansi Lather (68kg) emerged victorious in their respective weight categories. Among the U15 girls, Samruddhi Satish (33kg), Gauri Satish (39kg), Vinakshi (46kg), and Disha Shokeen (66kg) were standout performers.
The men's freestyle selections also featured a blend of established junior talent and emerging prospects. Pawan Balaji Dhayagude (65kg), Sumitkumar Laxman Bharaskar (70kg), and heavyweight Ronak (125kg) earned places in the U20 squad, while Jatin (38kg), Gautam (41kg), Harshad Keshav Chemte (75kg), and Vivek Chauhan (85kg) secured berths in the U15 team.
In Greco-Roman wrestling, the U20 squad will be led by wrestlers including Neeraj Patel (55kg), Aaryan Malik (63kg), Dheeraj Kumar Malik (77kg), Vikash Dalal (87kg), and heavyweight Dishant (130kg). The U15 Greco-Roman contingent features promising names such as Rohit Ashok Mali (41kg), Paryas Dhounchak (57kg), Darpan Raju Chaudhari (62kg), and Kushal Kajal (68kg).
The selected wrestlers will now assemble for a mandatory national coaching camp, where they will undergo intensive training, technical refinement, and sports science-based preparation before departing for Pattaya.
Official Indian Squad: Asian Wrestling Championships (Pattaya, Thailand)
U20 Women’s Wrestling (WW):
50kg: Parveen (1st), Gauri (2nd)
53kg: Muska (1st), Himanshi (2nd)
55kg: Kajal (1st), Ahilya (2nd)
57kg: Mana (1st), Prerna (2nd)
59kg: Komal (1st), Khushi (2nd)
62kg: Savita (1st), Apeksha (2nd)
65kg: Muskan (1st), Vishakha (2nd)
68kg: Mansi Lather (1st), Kirti (2nd)
72kg: Manisha (1st), Riya (2nd)
76kg: Kajal (1st), Shiksha (2nd)
U15 Women’s Wrestling (WW)
33kg: Samruddhi Satish (1st), Nidhi (2nd)
36kg: Divyarani (1st), Sonam (2nd)
39kg: Gauri Satish (1st), Khushi (2nd)
42kg: Dnyaneshwari (1st), Samiksha (2nd)
46kg: Vinakshi (1st), Sandhya (2nd)
50kg: Mohini (1st), Sakshi (2nd)
54kg: Nisha (1st), Deepanshi (2nd)
58kg: Dipanshi (1st), Disha (2nd)
62kg: Anjali Santosh (1st), Shivi (2nd)
66kg: Disha Shokeen (1st), Kirti (2nd)
U20 Men’s Freestyle
57kg: Rohit
61kg: Pushp
65kg: Pawan Balaji Dhayagude
70kg: Sumitkumar Laxman Bharaskar
74kg: Adarsh Yuvraj Patil
79kg: Saurabh Yadav
86kg: Sahil Dalal
92kg: Nikhil
97kg: Lacky
125kg: Ronak
U15 Men’s Freestyle
38kg: Jatin
41kg: Gautam
44kg: Vansh
48kg: Harshvardhan
52kg: Rathmesh
57kg: Nitesh
62kg: Naitak
68kg: Arman
75kg: Harshad Keshav Chemte
85kg: Vivek Chauhan
U20 Men’s Greco-Roman
55kg: Neeraj Patel
60kg: Suraj
63kg: Aaryan Malik
67kg: Anuj
72kg: Vinit
77kg: Dheeraj Kumar Malik
82kg: Himanshu
87kg: Vikash Dalal
97kg: Akshay Rana
130kg: Dishant
U15 Men’s Greco-Roman
38kg: Saurav (1st), Karanpreet Singh (2nd)
41kg: Rohit Ashok Mali (1st), Harish Siyag (2nd)
44kg: Rajveer Singh (1st), Viren Balaji (2nd)
48kg: Yash (1st), Shlok Prajapati (2nd)
52kg: Tushar Khokar (1st), Suyash Shrikanth Patil (2nd)
57kg: Paryas Dhounchak (1st), Arjun Singh (2nd)
62kg: Darpan Raju Chaudhari (1st), Prag Bains (2nd)
68kg: Kushal Kajal (1st), Avadhut (2nd)
75kg: Gaurav Gundaji (1st), Harshan Khan (2nd)
85kg: Jatin (1st), Siddesh Sandip Girigosavi (2nd)
--IANS
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