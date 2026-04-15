IPL 2026: Challenge for Hinge, Sakib will be to reset after breakout performances against RR, says Finch

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Aaron Finch, Australia’s winning captain in the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup, has described young fast bowling sensations Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain as the stories of IPL 2026 so far, but warned that their biggest challenge now will be to reset and handle the mounting pressure following their breakout performances against Rajasthan Royals.

Hinge finished with 4-34, including becoming the first bowler to pick three wickets in an opening over of the IPL, while Hussain took 4-24 as their sensational spells powered SRH to a 57-win over RR. Expectations will be huge from the duo in replicating those mesmerizing spells when SRH take on five-time winners Chennai Super Kings on Saturday evening.

“They did beautifully well and were outstanding. They could be the stories of the tournament so far. Guys coming in so young and so raw and knocking over a really good Rajasthan line-up - that was brilliant to see. Just the emotion and the passion that they showed was outstanding. The test will be to better back it up, no doubt.

“It's always difficult after you perform really well because there's so much expectation. There's so much media scrutiny and pressure and interest as it should be because they're great stories. So their ability to go from the real high that they were on to then get back down nice and calm and reload and go again will be really important,” said Finch, an ESPNcricinfo Expert, to IANS during TATA IPL 2026 Rivalry Week.

CSK, meanwhile, arrive on the back of consecutive wins at home and Finch felt they have started to get their playing eleven balance right. “CSK are playing some good cricket now. I think they're starting to get the balance almost right in their team. Noor Ahmad back in form – 3-21 last night - was a huge piece to their puzzle that needed to come right for them to start challenging teams more and more.

“Brevis back into the side means it'll be a great game because you do know how Sunrisers are going to go - they're going to come hard from ball one. They always do try to put you under maximum pressure and hopefully Khaleel wasn't a genuine injury last night. I'm hoping it was a bit of cramp. Combine that with Kamboj and it's a really, really good prospect on Saturday night,” he added.

Turning his attention to the Delhi Capitals, who will take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday afternoon with an aim to break their two-game losing streak, Finch observed their top order still remains a concern and suggested for Tristan Stubbs to bat at number three.

“It's always a difficult one. You're trying to find form in the IPL and that's always really difficult as well. Their bowling has been exceptional. The fact that they've got a really good balance of pace and spin, that plays in their favour because they're a really well-balanced team for all conditions - not just your home conditions and that's a good sign.

“Even though they won a couple of games up front, I thought that their batting was still quite vulnerable. They were still four down early in a chase early where Rizvi played beautifully and got them home in back to back games because the top order failed. So just from that point, they would be slightly concerned and that’s when they would start to get Stubbs in.

“Potentially he could go to number three I think. He's batted there in Test cricket (for South Africa), so he's a good quality player. Often at times you get teams and players like Stubbs who have got so much power and they can do damage in a really short period of time.

“Sometimes they can get a bit scared of putting them higher up the order because they're worried that they can get knocked over early as in the end, you're probably devaluing them slightly and limiting the impact that they can have on the game.

“I'd get Tristan Stubbs at number three and be really aggressive with that decision. Like, almost say, you know what, if we get knocked over again in the top order, we're prepared for that. But we don't want to continue to keep taking games too late because you can leave yourself in a vulnerable position," he elaborated.

Regarding the rising clamour for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s inclusion in the India T20I team, Finch advocated for a balanced approach that respects established World Cup winners while nurturing the teenaged prodigy's growth. “Maybe it's the right time to introduce him around the squad, give him some time, but it's also really important that you respect the players that are doing the job day in and out for India.

“Playing cricket for India, I imagine, is the highest pressure you could possibly feel. They're coming off a World Cup win and respecting and understanding that, there's good players around, and a really good superstar youngster coming through the ranks, but these guys have done it on the biggest stage. So I think you still have to respect that and wait for an opportunity to present itself.

“If there's form or if there's fitness issues with injuries that you can get him in, then why not? Give it a crack. But I think also just let the kid play, let him be a youngster and continue to learn the game. He's obviously an incredibly fast learner, whether it be technically, tactically.

“But he's still got so much to learn and I love the fact that he seems to come with different plans a lot of the time. That shows his growth as a player, and as a young person, that's a really incredible skill and no doubt that the opportunity will come. But just don't put too much pressure on the youngster - just let him play,” he concluded.

--IANS

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