IPL 2026: Chakaravarthy comes in as KKR ask unchanged CSK to bat first

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

This matchup is a crucial test for both teams, who are both struggling at the bottom of the standings and desperately need points. CSK approach this home game with renewed confidence after breaking a three-match losing streak with a convincing 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

The standout performance came from Sanju Samson, who produced a stunning unbeaten 115, well supported by a brisk 59 from youngster Ayush Mhatre, signalling a return to form for the five-time champions. With the ball, Jamie Overton’s impressive 4-18 underlined CSK’s ability to make the most of home conditions, something they will look to capitalise on once again in front of their supporters.

In contrast, KKR are still searching for their first win of the season, having endured three defeats and a washout. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the side has yet to find the right combination despite promising contributions from overseas players such as Cameron Green and Finn Allen.

Concerns about consistency, especially during critical moments, remain. Chennai’s home advantage is evident in their commanding head-to-head record. However, this season's slightly faster surface at Chepauk, combined with KKR’s spin prowess through Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, offers the visitors hope they might change the outcome.

Winning the toss, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane said, “I think the last game was really good for us. Unfortunately, the result didn't go our way. But I thought the kind of cricket we played, guys are getting that confidence from the last game. It's all about starting fresh. It's important when things are not going your way, it's important to have that belief, stay positive, and have those small, small moments in the T20 format, which is really important. So, now looking forward to this game, we'll start really well with the ball and then look to chase down the target.

“The kind of knock Mukul played at night was fantastic. I mean, it's going to happen in this format. As I said, it's all about belief. You know, guys are working really hard. For us, what matters is putting in those hard efforts, focusing on the control levels as players, and, you know, having that belief in each and every individual. As I said, the combination looked really good for us in the last game. So, yeah, thinking about this game, and just wanted to be in the moment. I mean, it is challenging after the mega auction to find the right balance, and obviously, the flow players are going through injuries, players are unavailable,” he said.

Meanwhile, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said, “he wicket hasn't changed much throughout the course of the game. So not much of a difference. Definitely putting a big total on the scoreboard in the first innings will be challenging, but as I said, you know, it looks like a really good surface. Yes, as I said, even in the post-match as well, I felt the bowling was really good defending 210, you know, against a strong DC side. Gave us a lot of confidence, and you know, even the fielding unit was charged up. We saved a few runs, and that is how I think collectively we did really well.

“Really exciting today as well. We got a job to do, and everyone is feeling confident. Yes, I think we are slowly getting it right. You know, Brevis coming back and Jamie giving those crucial overs in between as well. So I think we are slowly, slowly getting the right combination, and it is just about delivering each and every game and staying consistent. We are going with the same team.”

Playing XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact substitutes: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora

Impac substitutes: Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Singh, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert

--IANS

vi/bsk/