IPL 2026: Buttler relieved to return to form, credits basics and Hayden’s advice after GT win

Lucknow, April 12 (IANS) Gujarat Titans’ wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler expressed relief after returning to form with a crucial knock against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday here at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, revealing that a renewed focus on basics and some timely advice helped him overcome a lean patch.

“Yeah, it's been around for a while. And yeah, nice to be back scoring runs. Obviously had a bit of a lean patch in the last few months. So nice to find some form and contribute to another win,” Buttler said while also reacting to his massive feat of 100 fifties in T20 cricket.

The England star admitted that stepping away briefly from the game allowed him to reset mentally and technically. “I actually had a little bit of space from the game and time to just kind of think. And it sort of just came to me. I've just been focusing a lot in the weeks I've been here on my setup and my basics,” he explained.

Buttler pointed out that minor technical flaws had affected his ability to track the ball, something he worked hard to correct. “I think a few technical issues maybe crept into my game, which actually allowed me not really seeing the ball that well. So it's a hard game if you're not picking up the ball well. So I've just been focusing on everything pre delivery and then backing that. As I said, I've played for 15 years. I'll know what to do when I get in,” he added.

He also credited former Australia opener Matthew Hayden for offering simple yet effective guidance. “He just asked actually one of the first few sessions, how well are you watching the ball? It doesn't look like you're tracking it that well. So, you know, great players like him with the most simple advice, which is nice. And yeah, he's been great. I've really enjoyed spending time with him. Obviously, he's got a big presence and that aura. So when he speaks, you listen,” Buttler said.

Beyond cricket, Buttler highlighted the importance of having family around during a demanding tournament. “It's great to have them here. Obviously, you know, the cricket is high intensity and it's busy. So it's nice to have them here and distractions away from the game and getting, you know, spend time with them,” he noted.

With form rediscovered, Buttler will look to build on this performance as the Titans continue their campaign after back-to-back wins.

--IANS

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