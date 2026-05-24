IPL 2026: Boys are watching the RR game now, will help in knowing what KKR needs to do, says Powell

Kolkata, May 24 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders batting all‑rounder Rovman Powell said the players have been glued to the ongoing afternoon fixture of Rajasthan Royals against the Mumbai Indians, adding that they are aware its outcome will help them know what they need to do to have a last-minute entry into the playoffs.

At the half-way mark at the Wankhede Stadium, MI lost four wickets in a chase of 206, and KKR need the five-time winners to beat RR and then get a big victory over Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens to set up an Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

“Yeah, definitely. I think they're tuned in from last night, watching the game against Punjab, and that will help us in knowing what we have to do today, and they're watching the game going on now against Rajasthan,” Powell said in a pre-game chat with the broadcasters.

Reflecting on the team’s position midway through the season, Powell admitted qualification hopes had looked distant. “To be honest, maybe not. But halfway through the competition, we had made a commitment to play good cricket, and our fans who have supported us really well. Like, just to play for ourselves, play for our pride, it's a proud franchise, and the start of the competition didn't justify how the franchise have treated us as players,” he said.

On the reasons behind the turnaround, Powell pointed to stability in selection and overcoming injuries. “Finding an identity, coming up with your proper combinations, looking to what you really want to do, at the start of the competition, we were plagued by some injuries. Some of the key players didn't take part.

“Some of the key players were missing, so we have to fill those little voids that were left. It took us a long time to get our feet, but fortunately for us we're playing some good cricket now,” he added.

Powell conceded it had not been a standout campaign for him personally but took satisfaction in contributing to team success. “It hasn't been one of those stellar IPL seasons, to be honest, but it's a season where I've contributed to the team's successes. Once you are contributing to your team, that's a good thing.”

--IANS

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