IPL 2026: Bhuvneshwar is becoming sort of an artist now, says Rayudu

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s match‑winning performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians drew glowing praise from former India batter Ambati Rayudu, who described him as ‘an artist now’ for the skill and control he displayed in Raipur.

Bhuvneshwar, 36, picked a stunning 4-23 to derail MI's batting before striking a crucial six in the final over to take RCB to a nervy two-wicket victory. His effort not only eliminated MI from the playoffs race but also lifted him to the top of the Purple Cap standings with 21 wickets.

"I think it's just his ability, and especially on a pitch like that where most of the balls would hit the stumps (that) he is even more lethal. Generally, when a batsman gets beaten on a bouncy track (the ball misses the stumps), but on these sort of pitches, he would more or less get you out lbw or caught behind.

"We have seen a beautiful slower ball against Rohit (Sharma) as well his lucky ball, which always swings away. He has a lot of control over it. He's becoming sort of an artist now. He's just becoming so, so good at what he's doing," Rayudu was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta credited Bhuvneshwar’s 'cricketing IQ' for the way he executed his skills with both bat and ball. "The skill set was always there. It's just that, at times, because he's never been the quickest, it's just that release at times (that's made him) lose some pace off the pitch."

"I think he's (got it) back again. (Against MI) he was really good with his release. That backspin on the ball - I think he's got that back. And that's something I've actually tried to look at: how we can see the release. But it's difficult to see it (on TV), but you can feel it looking at the batters playing at it, and kind of hurrying (into their shots) even at 133-134kph.

“He's hurrying the batters. The batters' are a little late playing at him. So that just tells you that he's got that release back. One of the things we keep talking about (when it comes to) Bhuvi is his skill and all, but obviously he's survived and done so well (over the years), it's not just because of his skill set (but) also his cricketing brains and cricketing IQ. Here was a great example with the six and that single after that to kind of deny Rasikh who was running for the second," he elaborated.

On Bhuvneshwar’s crucial six, Rayudu pointed out how the pacer would practice this shot when in the nets during his playing days. "Actually, Bhuvi plays that shot over the covers. I've seen him hit a few sixes over covers. So that's his area of strength. And he (Raj Angad Bawa) bowled exactly where Bhuvi wanted it. It's still great for Bhuvi to execute it the way he did. First ball."

--IANS

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