IPL 2026: 'Being present for the first ball in the next game is all that matters, says Bethell ahead of RCB’s clash against MI

Raipur, May 9 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Jacob Bethell spoke about the team’s mindset, his own form, and the confidence within the dressing room ahead of RCB’s key clash against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday.

Reflecting on the experience of batting alongside Virat Kohli, Bethell said: “It is cool. I have said it multiple times, how cool it is to bat with him and be involved in the dressing room with him. I don’t think it adds any more pressure. It is just nice to have someone of that calibre in your team. You can count on him and a lot of the time people are only watching him, so a lot of the pressure is off. It is not something that burdens you, it is something that allows you to play freely, I guess.”

On RCB’s transition from Bengaluru to Raipur, Bethell added: “This is our home away from home now. We had a great welcome yesterday at the hotel and the transition to Raipur has been seamless. Training today is going to be very important because we have to adapt quickly. Mumbai has had a couple of days here but I don’t really think that makes a huge difference. We are a confident team and I think we are going to adapt pretty well.”

Speaking about RCB’s approach after back-to-back losses, he said: “There is no shying away from the fact that we have lost two games in a row. We have reflected on them and there are areas where we were not at our best. But the only thing that matters now is being present for that first ball in the next game. If we are able to do that and adapt quickly, our best is very good and we have got more than enough in the dressing room to walk away with four points here.”

Bethell also opened up on his personal form, “I have not got off to the start that I would have wanted in this tournament, but the only game that matters is the one tomorrow. I never really feel like I am fighting for a spot. It is more from a hunger to contribute to this team. It does not feel good when you are not contributing to wins and there is definitely a burning desire to go out there and put in a match-winning performance tomorrow.”

On the decision between the IPL and domestic cricket commitments, he opined:

“Everyone is allowed to have their opinions and that is absolutely fine. But from a personal point of view, I think I have made the right decision. This is the marquee tournament of the year with pretty much all of the best cricketers in the world playing in it. I definitely do not think it is going to hurt my career. I think it is going to do the opposite.”

Bethell also reacted to comparisons made by AB de Villiers, who recently said the young batter reminded him of Virat Kohli.

“AB is obviously a legend. I am not sure about that comparison to be honest, but to have someone like AB mention me in those remarks is pretty cool.”

Defending champions RCB will look to bounce back after back to back defeats in their highly anticipated clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday in Raipur.

--IANS

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