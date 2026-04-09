IPL 2026: BCCI reveals phase 2 of Fan Parks in 30 cities across 18 states & 1 UT

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Phase 2 of the IPL Fan Parks 2026, aimed at delivering the exciting IPL experience to 30 cities across 18 states and 1 Union Territory, thereby broadening the league’s nationwide reach.
The Fan Parks will take place across six weekends, from April 18-19 to May 23-24, providing fans in various regions with an opportunity to experience the IPL in a vibrant, community-oriented environment.
Several cities such as Puthuppally (Kerala), Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Chamba and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), Golaghat and Silchar (Assam), and Imphal (Manipur) will host the IPL Fan Parks for the first time, expanding the initiative to new regions and audiences.
Every weekend, multiple Fan Parks will be held in the North, South, East, and West zones to promote broad regional participation and boost fan engagement.
“Each Fan Park will continue to feature live match screenings, along with a host of engaging on-ground experiences including music, entertainment, food courts, kids’ play zones, and interactive activities such as virtual batting zones, bowling nets, face painting, and fan-favourite games like Pitch Perfect (a game of balance), Game of Throws (test your aim) and Don’t Miss the Ball (a fast-paced quick reflex challenge)," the BCCI said in a statement.
The Fan Parks will be held across the following weekends:
Week 4: April 18 & 19
Bathinda, Punjab
Kota, Rajasthan
Belagavi, Karnataka
Puthuppally, Kerala
Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
Week 5: April 25 & 26
Amritsar, Punjab
Bikaner, Rajasthan
Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh
Dindigul, Tamil Nadu
Dhanbad, Jharkhand
Week 6: May 2 & 3
Chamba, Himachal Pradesh
Surat, Gujarat
Solapur, Maharashtra
Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
Siliguri, West Bengal
Week 7: May 9 & 10
Mandi, Himachal Pradesh
Rajkot, Gujarat
Hubballi, Karnataka
Puducherry, Puducherry
Golaghat, Assam
Week 8: May 16 & 17
Patiala, Punjab
Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Goa, Goa
Shivamogga, Karnataka
Imphal, Manipur
Week 9: May 23 & 24
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
Bhillai, Chhattisgarh
Kolhapur, Maharashtra
Warangal, Telangana
Silchar, Assam
--IANS
vi/bc