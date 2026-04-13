IPL 2026: ‘Batting is a concern, but bigger issue starts with conceding 240,’ says Pathan on MI’s loss to RCB

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has raised concerns over the Mumbai Indians’ overall performance in their 18-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, pointing out that the problems began well before the run chase, when the bowlers conceded 240 runs.

Chasing a daunting 241 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai fell short despite a late surge, finishing at 222/5. However, Pathan stressed that conceding such a massive total had already put the side on the back foot.

“There are concerns with the batting, no doubt, but the bigger issue starts with conceding 240. Having said that, chasing 241 on a pitch like this, you still expect them to get closer. The problem was the lack of a solid start in the Powerplay and losing wickets early, which put pressure on the middle order. In the middle overs, there were phases where they could have gone big but didn’t. Hardik Pandya got runs but never looked in full control, Tilak Varma has now had a few quiet innings, and players like Rickelton need to find more options against spin. Those small gaps made the difference,” Pathan told JioStar.

Mumbai’s chase was further disrupted after Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt early, while the middle order struggled to maintain the required tempo consistently. Despite contributions from Hardik Pandya and others, the lack of momentum during key phases proved costly.

Pathan also reserved high praise for RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, whose explosive innings played a decisive role in setting up the match.

“Rajat Patidar has been a nightmare for bowlers. He comes in and starts attacking from ball one. That intent makes a huge difference. The moment he walked in, he set the tone, and every ball he faced, looked like it could go the distance. He’s been the biggest positive in their batting line-up, and his approach is what really separates RCB’s total from the opposition,” he said.

Patidar’s 53 off just 20 balls, coupled with Phil Salt’s blazing 78, powered RCB to a commanding 240/4, a total that ultimately proved beyond Mumbai’s reach.

--IANS

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