IPL 2026: Bangar, Pujara, Harbhajan, Karim share their thoughts ahead of high-voltage 'Rivalry Week'

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The ‘Rivalry Week’ of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 promises a high-voltage sequence of fixtures, with some of the season's most anticipated matchups lined up. On that note, several former Indian cricketers have shared their insights into what fans can expect at this crucial juncture of the tournament.

Sanjay Bangar highlighted the emergence of young talent as a key storyline. “Rivalry Week comes at a crucial juncture in the tournament, where teams will begin to assess their form two weeks in. What has stood out for me so far in the tournament is the emergence of these fearless prodigies, which bodes well for both Indian cricket and the tournament. I’m looking forward to the contest between Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. It promises to be a fascinating battle. Everything is set up beautifully, and fans are in for a treat,” he told JioStar.

The week kicks off on April 12 with a blockbuster clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), reigniting the Rohit Sharma–Virat Kohli rivalry. The Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, will face off, while Kohli’s encounter with MI’s Jasprit Bumrah adds another layer of intrigue. While MI lead the overall head-to-head 19–15, RCB have dominated recent meetings and will look to extend that streak.

Cheteshwar Pujara pointed to the Southern Rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 18 as a marquee fixture. “One of the highlight fixtures of Rivalry Week is the Southern Rivalry between CSK and SRH where high-decibel action is guaranteed. CSK are in a transition phase, while SRH have one of the most explosive sides in this competition. That said, this presents an opportunity for CSK’s heavyweights, like Sanju Samson and Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, to step up and make a statement. It will be interesting to see who seizes early momentum. This will be anyone's game,” he said.

Harbhajan Singh highlighted the MI-PBKS clash on April 16, particularly the influence of Shreyas Iyer. “We’re witnessing a fascinating trend in the IPL 2026, where the fearless prodigies are firmly seizing the spotlight. Rivalry Week will only build on that momentum, bringing together not just the fearless prodigies but also some of the game’s heavyweights. You look at the likes of Shreyas Iyer, and it’s hard not to think of the PBKS vs MI clash. They come into this game on different trajectories: MI with stutter in the form after thumping start, and PBKS carrying forward their momentum from 2025. But for me, the playmaker here is Iyer, expect a big performance from the skipper, leading from the front on his home ground. This one has all the makings of a thriller,” he expressed.

Saba Karim weighed in on the CSK-KKR clash on April 14, a fixture shaped by decades of history. “Rivalry Week presents a compelling contest between two of the IPL’s legacy teams, CSK and KKR. While CSK are navigating a transition phase, KKR have been one of the more intriguing stories of the season so far. KKR will need to up the ante before it’s too late, but in a season defined by fearless prodigies, CSK’s exciting young talent could easily turn the game on its head. KKR may hold a slight edge going into this clash, but CSK are never a side you can afford to rule out,” he opined.

This edition of Rivalry Week brings together high-stakes fixtures that not only showcase veteran stars but also highlight emerging talents shaping the tournament. From MI vs RCB to CSK vs KKR, PBKS vs MI, and the Southern Rivalry of CSK vs SRH, fans can expect a week of thrilling cricket, strategic battles, and unforgettable moments.

--IANS

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