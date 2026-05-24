IPL 2026: All-round Archer helps RR seal playoff berth with 30-run win over MI (Ld

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Jofra Archer produced a brilliant all-round effort when it mattered the most, claiming 3-17 after smashing a 15-ball 32 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 30 runs in a must-win match at the Wankhede Stadium and sealed a berth in the Playoffs of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday.

Archer's brilliant cameo helped Rajasthan Royals recover from a precarious 119/5 to post a challenging 205/8 on being asked to bat first. The 31-year-old England star of Caribbean origin bagged a wicket each in his first two overs and then came back to claim the crucial wicket of Hardik Pandya as the Mumbai Indians were restricted to 175/9 in 20 overs and fell short by 30 runs.

With the ball sticking to the pitch that had gotten slower as the shadows lengthened, Rajasthan Royals came up with a brilliant effort with the ball, spearheaded by Archer.

Suryakumar Yadav's superb effort of 60 off 42 balls went in vain as he, at one time, along with Will Jacks (33) and Hardik Pandya (34), put the Mumbai Indians in a position from where they could have won the match.

But Archer struck a deadly blow when he had Pandya caught by Nandre Burger at long-on, as the MI chase derailed after they had recovered from a sorry-looking 48/3 in the sixth over.

Archer finished with 3-17 while Burger, Brijesh Sharma, and Yash Raj Punja claimed two each; RR secured a more-boosting win.

With this win, the Rajasthan Royals finished with 16 points from 14 matches (7 wins), clinching the fourth spot in the playoffs, setting up a meeting with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator in New Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Mumbai's chase was derailed by Archer, who claimed Rohit Sharma, brought in as an Impact Substitute to replace Raghu Sharma, for a four-ball duck with MI yet to score.

He struck again in the third over, re-arranging Naman Dhir's middle stump with a peach of a delivery that jagged in the air and swung out after pitching. From 13/2, Mumbai lost Ryan Rickelton (12) and Tilak Varma (3) in quick succession and were tottering at 38/4 in the sixth over.

Suryakumar Yadav, the most successful batter for MI this season, and Will Jacks shared a 63-run partnership for the fifth wicket in 38 balls to put Mumbai back on track.

Yash Raj Punj was hammered for 22 runs in the 12th over with Jacks (33 off 18 balls) hitting a six, followed by Hardik Pandya, who hammered sixes off successive legal deliveries. Punja claimed Jacks with a fullish leg-break, and despite the assault by Pandya, came back to claim Corbin Bosch for his second wicket of the day.

Pandya got a life off the first delivery he faced when Riyan Parag grassed a difficult chance off Punja, continued to live a charmed life as he struck back-to-back boundaries off Dasun Shanaka, as he and Surya put the Mumbai Indians' chase back on the rails. MI had brought down the asking rate to 10 runs per over.

But Archer returned for his fourth over and accounted for Hardik Pandya, who mis-played a pull on a shortish ball pitched wide, offering an easy catch to Nandre Burger. Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav added 48 runs for the sixth-wicket partnership.

But hopes ended for the five-time champions when Suryakumar Yadav fell in the 18th over trying to hit a big one, caught and bowled by Burger.

Earlier, asked to bat first, RR lost their prolific openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (27, 12b, 1x4, 3x6) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (4) cheaply, and when skipper Riyan Parag was out for 14 off 8 balls, the Royals were in trouble at 54/3 at the end of Power-play.

Dhruv Jurel and Shanaka propelled RR to three figures before the Sri Lankan all-rounder, who struck three big sixes, ran himself out for 29 off 15 balls. Jurel departed soon after, bowled by a superb yorker by Bosch. He was the top scorer for RR with 38 off 26 balls (3x4, 2x6).

Archer, who was promoted to No 7, led a fine rearguard effort by the Royals despite a double-wicket over by Shardul Thakur, smashing a 15-ball 32, studded with one four and three big sixes.

Ravindra Jadeja. coming in an Impact Sub, struck a couple of boundaries in his 11-ball 19 while Nandre Burger blasted his first T20 six during his 3-ball 10 as RR went past the 200-run mark, which proved enough in the end, thanks to the brilliant effort by the RR bowling unit.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals 205/8 in 20 overs (Dhruv Jurel 38, Jofra Archer 32; Shardul Thakur 2-41, Deepak Chahar 2-43) beat Mumbai Indians 175/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 60, Hardik Pandya 34, Will Jack 33; Jofra Archer 3-17, Nandre Burger 2-43, Brijesh Sharma 2-26, Yash Raj Punja 2-44) by 30 runs

--IANS

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