IPL 2026: All adjectives would be pretty less for Sooryavanshi, he’s one for future, says Iyer

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has hailed young Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a rare talent who’s ‘one for the future’, adding that all adjectives will be very inadequate to describe his explosive batting skills.

So far, Sooryavanshi has amassed 246 runs in six innings, averaging 41 at a strike-rate of 236.53 . “He is a spectacular talent, and all the adjectives would be pretty less for him. The way he has that bat flow, the rhythm and momentum he creates before the delivery, I think he is one for the future,” said Iyer on JioStar’s ‘Believe’.

Iyer himself has been in good nick, amassing 208 runs in six innings at an average of 52 and strike-rate of 182.45. he also reflected on his instinctive stroke off Jasprit Bumrah in the second qualifier of IPL 2025, a moment that stood out in PBKS becoming runners-up in the competition.

“It was completely instinctive. I was trying to hit him straight down the ground. That was the thought at the back of my mind, that wherever he bowled, I would target him straight. When you get into that position, your head is completely still and your body moves in a certain flow.

“When you are facing probably the best bowler in the world, who executes his angles and deliveries magnificently, you have to back your instincts. To play that shot and direct it towards third man while the field was in, I appreciated it as well.

“I didn’t celebrate because I knew we had to come back and play there again after a day. If you show emotions, your heart rate goes up and down. Once you are in control of your emotions, you can be very clear in your mindset and decisive about the main goal,” he added.

--IANS

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