IPL 2026: Akeal was the one who told Noor about the length needed to bowl, says Sriram

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram revealed that West Indies spin bowling all-rounder Akeal Hosein guided Afghanistan mystery spinner Noor Ahmad on the precise lengths required to exploit the Chepauk surface, as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs.

Noor and Akeal shared four wickets between themselves in their combined eight overs and conceded just 56 runs to leave KKR batting line-up in tatters. Noor in particular picked 3-21 and was the key in CSK getting their second straight win of the competition.

“They both communicate well, and they’ve got a very good understanding. I think Akeal was the one who went and told Noor about the length that he needed to bowl. Noor bowled a bit short in the first over, but once he found that in-between length, he was unplayable.

“Even MS (Dhoni, nursing a calf injury) had a long chat with him (Noor), asking him to bowl more leg breaks. It was really helpful today, and the results were there to show. The wicket helped and there was a little bit of hold for him. The other wickets were quite flat. He was a little bit slower through the air, there was more side spin on the ball, there was more drop,” said Sriram at the conclusion of the game.

In CSK losing their first three games, Noor went wicketless and only got into the wickets tally in their 23-run win over Delhi Capitals, though his economy rate was still expensive. But on Tuesday night, Noor finally came to his best self to wreck KKR and raise hopes of forming a formidable spin bowling pair with Hosein.

"I think to be able to get some deviation off the surface is very important. I think that is what he's been working on. Everybody accepts that there are going to be days where wickets are going to be very flat.

“But still looking to be aggressive, put revs on the ball and get the ball to spin will definitely help him a lot. And that's where you can induce mistakes because once you start to get defensive, then the batters are going to get on top of you," added Sriram.

--IANS

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